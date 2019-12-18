How Much Time Elapses Between A Quiet Place and Its Sequel? We Just Got a Major Hint
After months of waiting, the first teaser for A Quiet Place Part 2 is officially here. The brief clip is packed with silent suspense, although it doesn’t give much away about the details of the new movie. One question it does answer: is there a time jump in A Quiet Place Part 2? Sharp-eyed viewers will spot a detail that shows exactly how small of a jump there is between the ending of the original film and the beginning of the sequel.
The teaser clip shows Links”>Emily Blunt‘s Evelyn Abbott still leading her family to walk quietly in hopes of not attracting the notice of the noise-sensitive monsters. In the clip, her foot is bandaged, which gives us our biggest clue about when the film is set. As you probably remember, the final showdown in the original A Quiet Place led to Evelyn injuring her foot; she clearly was dealing with her foot injury at the end of that movie. Since her foot is still bandaged in the new teaser, that would seem to indicate that the new movie picks up almost immediately following the first movie.
A Quiet Place Part 2 is set to be released on March 20, 2020. Like the original, it will be written and directed by Links”>John Krasinski, with his wife Blunt starring. Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe return to play her daughter and son, and Cillian Murphy and Links”>Djimon Hounsou will also star. According to Deadline, the film’s official synopsis reads as follows: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”