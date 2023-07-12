Trending Now

How Pinoys manage their solid waste

TopNews
admin

How Pinoys manage their solid waste

COSTLY HAULERS With still only a minority of Filipino households engaging in composting, recycling and segregation of garbage—and with the use of plastic packaging still the norm— trash collection remains a mammoth, billion-peso endeavor especially in the capital region. The Commission on Audit noted howthe Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s budget for haulers—like this one photographed in Cubao, Quezon City, on June 23—has been growing each year. —NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

COSTLY HAULERS With still only a minority of Filipino households engaging in composting, recycling and segregation of garbage—and with the use of plastic packaging still the norm—
trash collection remains a mammoth, billion-peso endeavor especially in the capital region. The Commission on Audit noted how the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s budget
for haulers—like this one photographed in Cubao, Quezon City, on June 23—has been growing each year. —NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

Six out of 10 Filipino households rely on garbage collection and hauling services for solid waste disposal, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey on garbage management practices.

The survey, which was conducted from March 26 to March 29 but whose results were released by the SWS on Tuesday, showed 64 percent of households saying that garbage trucks collect their trash while 27 percent dispose of their refuse by burning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nine percent of the households bury their garbage in the ground, while 8 percent dump their garbage in an open pit but do not burn it.

Composting, segregation

Four percent said they have other methods, such as composting, feeding food scraps and kitchen waste to animals, or throwing their trash into rivers and creeks.

FEATURED STORIES

The survey also found that 61 percent of households frequently segregate biodegradable waste from nonbiodegradables. Of the 61 percent, 44 percent say they “always” segregate waste while 17 percent said they just do it “often.”

A fifth, or 20 percent of households, segregate their waste “sometimes,” and another 20 percent say they never segregate at all.

The SWS survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 household heads and had a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.8 percent.

—Nathalie Grace Adalid, Inquirer Research
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

TAGS:

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top