How To Make Your Musical Dream A Reality At This Gold Coast Uni

The Gold Coast scene has been turning it up of late, with acts from the beaches to the hinterland blowing up on a global scale. That trend looks set to continue thanks to Southern Cross University (SCU) contemporary music program. Now operating out of SCU’s Coomera Creative Campus on the northern Gold Coast (or Lismore in the Northern Rivers) SCU’s contemporary music program is ready to drop a whole bunch of knowledge on you, equipping you with the skills to make it in music, whatever ‘it’ is to you.

Offering a world-class course content, with a bit of a bespoke structure, a degree in contemporary music at SCU can be tailored towards students’ area of interest, setting them up for success in production, performance, songwriting or other professional areas of the music industry. A refreshing sea-breeze in the musical higher education space, the contemporary music program at SCU sees students spend less time studying the boring bits and more time getting hands-on, learning in state-of-the-art studio spaces from practising musicians with invaluable industry links.

With graduates including award-winning producer Matt Fell, singer-songwriter BUOY, composer and musician Yantra de Vilder, Matt Smith of Thirsty Merc, US country music number-one hit songwriter Phil Barton and Fraser Rojo Perrott of WHARVES, SCU has already helped make several musical dreams come true and with course applications now open for 2021, it’s time to do the same with yours.

Read on to learn more about how you can dream on at SCU on the Gold Coast in 2021.

A legit degree that’s more me.

SCU Bachelor of Contemporary Music students can focus their study on either contemporary music performance, songwriting, composition or production.

Less books, more hooks!

SCU Bachelor of Contemporary Music students participate in collaborative, practical music-making activities. Meaning, less time buried in books and more time working on hooks. Students write, arrange, rehearse, record and perform a wide range of music, and are encouraged to develop their own creative projects. These activities are complemented by an extensive ensemble program, small and large repertoire-focussed groups and student-led project bands.

World-class facilities.

SCU on-campus facilities include recording studios, rehearsal studios, music production labs and professional-standard performance spaces. So not only do students get hands-on, they do so in the types of spaces that are destined to become home.

Industry connections and experience.

SCU Bachelor of Contemporary Music students have the option to do professional placements at major local festivals such as Splendour in the Grass, Mullum Music Festival, Byron Writers Festival and with music organisations and businesses. Providing invaluable experience but also fantastic networking opportunities.

How to apply.

Applications are now open to start in March. For more information and to apply, head here.