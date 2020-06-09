How U-Tex Wranglers broke Crispa-Toyota PBA title monopoly

Before their historic performance in the 1978 Season of the PBA, the Universal Textiles Wranglers’ finest finish in the still infant play-for-pay league was runner up in 1977. The team was handled by rookie coach Tommy Manotoc, then better known as a topnotch golfer.

The 1978 PBA Second Conference champions U-Tex Wranglers with coach Tommy Manotoc (extreme left, standing) and Mythical Five member Lim Eng Beng (third from left, front row). At the back of the trophy is defense specialist Rudolf “Boy” Kutch. Other members of the team were Anthonly Dasalla, Boy Mora, Rudy Hines, Jimmy Noblezada, Ed Camus, Etok Lobo, Romeo Frank, Romy Cabading, Ricky Pineda, Roy Deles, Snake Jones and Glen McDonald. Photo from EDDIE ALINEA’s file

That second place windup behind Crispa, nevertheless, gave the Wranglers the feel of what championship games were, thus, making them hungrier for a championship comes the 1978 Season. That, too, made the Marikina-based dribblers dark horses to win its first title as pros.

To accomplish this, Manotoc elevated a pair of talents from the franchise’s amateur club, Solidenims — Renato “Etok” Lobo and Anthony Dasalla both six-footers from Far Eastern University and another amateur standout Romeo Frank.

Despite this, U-Tex had a so-so showing in the first conference, although the Wranglers showed promise with star guard from La Salle Lim Eng Beng, averaging 30 points, singlehandedly kept the team’s hopes alive. He was ably supported by bull-strong Jimmy Noblezada, defense sopecialist Rudolf “Boy” Kutch, Ricky Pineda Romy Cabading and Lobo.

Manotoc’s boys did not qualify in the gold medal playoff of the conference, but gained the privilege of using two imports simultaneously in the second conference provided the second should not go beyond 6-foot-6. Former Toyota slotman Byron “Snake” Jones played center with Williams quarterbacking him.

After four games, though, Manotoc replaced the ineffective Williams for multi-talented ex-Boston Celtics Glen McDonald. That created a formidable trio – Jones, McDonald and Lim – in the line up. The deadly trio which averaged 25, 31 and 18 points, respectively, or 68 percent of the Wranglers’ output, highest in the conference, Both imports, likewise, excelled in rebounds assists and defense as U-tex, joined Crispa, Tanduay and Toyota in the semifinal round.

U-Tex breezed into the finals with a 5-1 win-loss mark, to Crispa’s 4-2. The Wranglers, surprisingly, swept the Redmanizers simply with Jones, MacDonald and Lim at the forefront. Although the Redmanizers, somewhat were able to contain the trio, the Wranglers simply were too much for the 1976 Grand Slam champions.

For breaking the three-Season-long Crispa-Toyota title monopoly, U-Tex proved to be one of the top pro clubs in the country. The Wranglers talied a 28-16 record the entire season, third best in the league.

They, too, with Kutch, Noblezada and Lim himself at the helm, obviously proved the best defensive team.

Lim dominated the scoring among the locals with 22 point-per-game clip, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. McDonald had 31 points, 13 rebounds ad 3 assists, while Snake contributed 24 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists. Ex-Letranite Pineda proved a better speller for Lim at the backcourt.

Lim, who lost in his battle with the Big C a few years ago was voted to the Mythical Five along with Season MVP Robert Jaworski and Ramon Fernandez, both of Toyota and 1977 Best Player Freddie Hubalde and Philip Cezar of Crispa.