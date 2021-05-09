How you can really reduce plastic use in five simple ways

HERE are five simple things you can do to reduce your plastic carbon footprint:

Upgrade your barista’s creation by using your own insulated tumbler. The next time you pop in for your Venti coffee, sip it from an ultra-cute tumbler, and get an extra buzz knowing you’re doing your bit in saving the environment.

Bring your own bag. Make it a habit to pack reusable shopping bags and washable produce net bags the next time you head out for groceries. There are many cute designs from which to choose.

Break up with plastic you can live without. The next time you order take-out or have food delivered, ask to skip the plastic cutlery, plates and packets of ketchup. Doing this can personally save up to 466 items of unnecessary plastic a year.

Rethink diapers and period products. Make the switch to cloth diapers, which can cut down on disposable diaper costs and help speed up potty training. As for the monthly visitor, consider using a menstrual cup, a cloth napkin or pasador, or investing in a few pairs of period panties, which have a special layer.

Start the recycling process at home. Plastic has gotten a bad rap recently, but the truth is, plastic per se is not the issue. It’s how we dispose of it. We can live with plastic. Most food products require plastic to keep the food fresh, safe from infestation, and traveling well.