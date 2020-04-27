How you can use your passion for music to stay busy during isolation

FeaturesWritten by Jackson Langford on April 28, 2020

Essentially the entire world is undergoing an unprecedented period of isolation at the moment. People are spending much more time confined in their own house while also having to find things to entertain themselves and ways to pass the time now they’re unable to socialise how we were once able to.

One way people are doing this is letting their creativity ~flourish~ in ways that they maybe didn’t have the time to before. Not only is getting yourself a hobby a healthy way to keep yourself rooted in normalcy in an otherwise abnormal situation, but it can also inspire you to take a direction once this is all done that you may not have done beforehand!

Of course, we’re gonna recommend music. The music industry – particularly live music – is one of the hardest-hit industries by this pandemic, so the more people that are there to get involved on the other side, the better. Easier said than done, we know, but institutions exist that can help guide and refine your skills and talent to get you where you want to be.

So, we’ve teamed up with JMC Academy – who have temporarily moved to remote teaching for the time being – to give you a rundown of how they can help use your passion for music to keep you stimulated during isolation and kickstart it once isolation is over.

Contemporary Music Performance

Like we said before, the live music industry is one of those hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent bans on mass gatherings. With that being said, the more people willing to get involved with it once the pandemic is over, the stronger its comeback will be. If being on a stage in front of a crowd of people is what really gets your rocks off, then JMC’s Music Performance course might be for you. This course is for those who are wanting to hone their vocal skills or skills behind an instrument. Even via remote learning, JMC can take those natural skills you have and help you amplify them, with tutorials in mixing techniques and ensemble arrangements, that will result in you writing music for an app and even soundtracking a film. Once isolation is over, you’ll be ready to take the stage at JMC and even take on songwriting opportunities in Europe.

Songwriting

Songwriters are the backbone of the music industry, and music as a whole. Maybe you’ve been sitting in bed whacking out love song after love song, but you’re ready to dive into something new. Fret not, Max Martin in training, for JMC has all the tools you need to be able to navigate through the fog while both honing your craft and capitalising on it big time. You’ll be able to refine your recording skills, collaborate with others, and become a pro (heh) at programs like Pro Tools and Sibelius – both essential in the digital age. In the digital age, the business side of songwriting has become increasingly foggier. At JMC, you’ll be given the lowdown on music distribution, copyright and monetisation, so you’ll be able to turn your hobby into $$$.

Entertainment Business Management

Maybe your skills are less musically inclined, and maybe you thrive in leadership and organisation. You reckon you could be great as a manager, getting the most for a muso, but you don’t know where to start. JMC’s Entertainment Business Management course will open you up to a whole network of opportunities for you to sink your teeth into and helping guide and focus your passion. You can explore multiple routes of management – like tours and festivals and film and television production – while getting the know-how on marketing, promo campaigning and content production. Additionally, you’ll come out of it with razor-sharp skills on both selecting and acquiring artists, garnering agents and sponsors and then some. There’s a lifetime of knowledge packed into just a two-year course.

Audio Engineering and Sound Production

A large part of the music industry means being front and centre, but maybe you’re someone that is perfectly happy holding the fort down at the studio and making some true magic. Isolation might be your cup of tea then, but JMC is still there to help you take your talent and your knowledge to the next level. Even with temporary remote learning, you can still learn your way through all the buttons, nozzles and switches you need to – with both hardware and software like SSL Duality 48 Channel and Pro Tools HD. Once you’re on campus at JMC, you’ll be able to spend your degree gathering all the tools you need to create a tailored showreel – something that you can actually put on your CV.

