HOYA BIT App officially Launched, creating The Most Friendly User Experience with No Handling Fees For All Transactions352886-image_1 Hoya.png

TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 18 April 2023 – On April 14, HOYA BIT App, the most friendly cryptocurrency exchange in Taiwan, was launched. It is now available on both App Store and Google Play, providing users with multiple channels for cryptocurrency trading, bringing them a more convenient, intuitive and secure cryptocurrency trading experience. HOYA BIT celebrates the launch of the app and offers a 2-month campaign with free handling fees for cryptocurrency transactions and the best deal for USDT purchases, allowing users to trade cryptocurrency at any time and seize every investment opportunity.

HOYA BIT is based on three core concepts”Intuitive and easy to use, stable and profitable, legal and compliant”. The main menu of the App is designed to allow users to find all the functions with just one click, and it takes less than 5 minutes from registration to identity verification and can be easily operated with one hand. The asset interface is graphically presented, allowing users to manage their assets in a clear and precise manner.

In addition, the App provides intuitive cryptocurrency stock quote, allowing users to keep abreast of the cryptocurrency market trends; and with the highly efficient cryptocurrency trading system, users can experience the pleasure of instant trading. HOYA BIT has also prepared the financial strategies, which is also the main concern for investors. The easy process on the app allows you to enjoy the lazy investment philosophy of coin generation. And in order to protect the safety of users, the app has set up a password for funds. When users make withdrawals or withdraw coins, they need to enter their own password for authentication. This multi-layered mechanism protects the security of the user’s assets and allows investors to confidently use the HOYA BIT cryptocurrency exchange.

To celebrate the launch of HOYA BIT APP on two platforms, HOYA BIT is launching a 2-month galas. From April 14 to June 14, users who trade cryptocurrencies on the HOYA BIT exchange can enjoy free handling fees, which means investors can trade at a lower cost and control their costs more effectively without worrying about the profits.

If you are still waiting and not sure if you want to enter the cryptocurrency market, then don’t miss this opportunity. HOYA BIT is offering the best USDT purchase price in Taiwan (limited to 1,000,000 USDT per day) for users who register and reach Level 2. Investors can buy more USDT at a cheaper price when trading cryptocurrency, thus reducing the overall transaction cost. The celebration is very sincere, and we hope to feedback to the users who support HOYA BIT.

HOYA BIT launched the App and celebrated with a site-wide transaction without handling fees and the best USDT price in Taiwan, in the hope of getting more petty investors to trade cryptocurrencies. And it will continue to uphold its core concept, work hard to improve the user experience and develop new functions to make cryptocurrency trading more convenient and real-time for investors, and to create a portal to the new financial world.

HOYA BIT App (iOS)： https://tw.hoyabit.com/Y5BLB



HOYA BIT App (Android)： https://tw.hoyabit.com/lXMhT



HOYA BIT Website： https://tw.hoyabit.com/fVakG





Hashtag: #HOYABIT

