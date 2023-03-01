Hoymiles brings open energy to the US market with new North American subsidiary

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — World-leading smart solar supplier and microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles opened its first US subsidiary on February 28th, marking a new leap forward in its quest to bring open energy to the global market.

Hoymiles USA will serve as a hub for sales and technical support operations across North America, allowing Hoymiles to offer:

Faster response times to customer queries and support requests

Faster delivery times

Localized support for US customers

The President of Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc. USA, Rocky Gao says the new US subsidiary is expected to play a key role in fulfilling the growing global demand for renewable energy. With the support of its local partners, Hoymiles will be able to provide North American customers with high-quality and reliable solar products and outstanding service.

Hoymiles’ manufacturing capacity is constantly expanding, and is expected to reach 5 million units in 2023. The company is also speeding up the deployment of local warehouses and manufacturing bases in other key markets, so that customers around the world can expect shorter delivery times in the future.

Contact details of Hoymiles USA

Address: 3001 Technology Drive, Suite 100, Plano, TX 75074

Tel: +1 (587) 394-5848

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a global MLPE (Module-Level Power Electronics) solution provider, specializing in module-level microinverters, storage systems, and rapid shutdown systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance and accessible products.

With a driven engineering team, 1200+ global experts, and a distribution and service network spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania, Hoymiles is empowering homeowners and professionals in more than 110 countries and regions to join the journey to true open energy. It is now one of the fastest-growing microinverter manufacturers in the industry, with an average 100% annual sales volume increase since 2016. In December 2021, Hoymiles went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market, one that only high-tech companies are able to qualify for.

For more information, please visit hoymiles.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoymiles-brings-open-energy-to-the-us-market-with-new-north-american-subsidiary-301758927.html