HP Inc. Supports Communities across Asia-Pacific in Responding to COVID-19

Over 158,000 3D-printed parts delivered to help protect frontline workers in Asia-Pacific

HP Foundation contributed more than US$1.7 million to aid testing, offer essential equipment and relief to healthcare workers and those in need in the region, since February

Donated PCs and printers to underserved communities in Asia-Pacific

Launched Print, Play & Learn for school-going children and partnerships with educational content providers Rise in China and Gamooz in India to provide free resources for remote learning

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HP Inc. is tapping its technologies and resources to help communities across Asia-Pacific respond to the challenges of COVID-19. This includes 3D printing essential medical parts to help protect frontline workers, developing online learning resources, device donations, as well as relief and support initiatives for partners, customers and individuals. HP Foundation has also contributed more than US$1.7 million towards healthcare and disaster relief efforts in the region.

“HP is using our technologies in meaningful ways to help our communities navigate the uncertainty during this time. I’m proud of what our employees have done while coping with their own challenges – supporting frontline workers, providing financial relief to our partners, and empowering our customers and local ecosystems to work and learn effectively from home. We will continue to harness our resources to work together and uplift one another in our fight against COVID-19,” said Ng Tian Chong, Vice President & Managing Director, Greater Asia, HP Inc.

3D printing essential parts for frontline workers

HP has mobilized its 3D Printing team and global Digital Manufacturing Partner Network to design, validate and produce essential parts for medical responders and hospitals. Since February, HP and partners in Asia-Pacific have 3D-printed over 158,000 parts:

India – HP reseller and service bureau, Redington, printed over 120,000 parts of ventilator components for AgVa Healthcare

– HP reseller and service bureau, Redington, printed over 120,000 parts of ventilator components for AgVa Healthcare Japan – DMM.com will print and provide 10,000 face shields; Solize has started providing personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies such as face shields to medical institutions via the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association; Rapithela is printing masks for medical staff upon request.

– DMM.com will print and provide 10,000 face shields; Solize has started providing personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies such as face shields to medical institutions via the Tokyo Metropolitan Medical Association; Rapithela is printing masks for medical staff upon request. New Zealand – Collaborated with Emirates Team New Zealand and Rodin Cars to support community organization, ShieldsUp, to deliver more than 15,000 face shields to healthcare workers

– Collaborated with Emirates Team New Zealand and Rodin Cars to support community organization, ShieldsUp, to deliver more than 15,000 face shields to healthcare workers Singapore – 6,000 mask adjusters were printed for RenCi, ALPS Medical and Asia Pacific Hospice Network

– 6,000 mask adjusters were printed for RenCi, ALPS Medical and Asia Pacific Hospice Network Malaysia – Printed 3,200 mask adjusters and door openers for the Penang Island General Hospital, the local city council and the Penang Science Cluster

– Printed 3,200 mask adjusters and door openers for the Penang Island General Hospital, the local city council and the Penang Science Cluster China – Collaborated with sports brand Peak and service bureaus to produce 4,500 mask adjusters for hospitals in Wuhan

HP has made available many of the design files for these parts so they can be produced around the world.

Donations through HP Foundation

The HP Foundation is focused on devoting significant resources to support community response efforts over the coming weeks and months and will be working with both global and local partners to prioritize actions that will have the greatest impact. To date, HP and HP Foundation have donated an estimated US$8 million in products and grants to support blended learning and local communities impacted by COVID-19 worldwide. The HP Foundation has contributed US$3 million in grants; US$1 million to support affected communities with critical medical supplies, and an additional US$2 million in grants for COVID-19 relief.

As part of the $3 million that the HP Foundation has granted, the beneficiaries of the donations in Asia-Pacific are:

Australia – US$20,000 to Royal Far West, US$15,000 to Australian Red Cross, and US$15,000 to Beyond Blue

– US$20,000 to Royal Far West, to Australian Red Cross, and to Beyond Blue Singapore – US$25,000 to Mercy Relief for COVID-19 assistance to the vulnerable communities in Indonesia

– US$25,000 to Mercy Relief for COVID-19 assistance to the vulnerable communities in Indonesia Korea – Over US$99,000 for the Korea National Disaster Relief Association to support medical professionals and volunteers; Out of this amount, over US$16,000 was raised by employees

– Over for the Korea National Disaster Relief Association to support medical professionals and volunteers; Out of this amount, over was raised by employees Malaysia – US$500,000 to Mercy Malaysia, a volunteer relief organization, to pilot targeted mass COVID-19 testing programs, provide PPE and mental health and psychosocial support for healthcare frontline workers

– to Mercy Malaysia, a volunteer relief organization, to pilot targeted mass COVID-19 testing programs, provide PPE and mental health and psychosocial support for healthcare frontline workers Philippines – US$50,000 to PGH Medical Foundation for medical equipment and PPE

– US$50,000 to PGH Medical Foundation for medical equipment and PPE China – US$1 million to Direct Relief to purchase protection supplies including 600,000 masks, gloves and gowns for public sector agencies in Hubei , Chongqing , Kunshan, in February

Product donations

HP has provided PCs and printers to students, families and communities so they are able to continue working and learning with technology. Since January, HP has donated the following:

Malaysia – 60 PCs to rural communities which lack access to technology

– 60 PCs to rural communities which lack access to technology Singapore – over 3,000 PCs and printers to families, schools and communities in need through the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), South West CDC, Health Serve, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority

– over 3,000 PCs and printers to families, schools and communities in need through the Islamic Religious Council of (MUIS), South West CDC, Health Serve, and the Infocomm Media Development Authority China – an estimated RMB 2.1 million worth of IT devices to support the epidemic control in Hubei province; HP staff worked closely with partners in Wuhan to deliver over 720 PCs and printers to 27 local clinics and designated hospitals

Supporting home-based and blended learning

HP has developed online resources and partnered with education content providers to deliver a combination of educational, engaging and fun online and printed content which support remote teaching and learning.

HP announced these education initiatives in April:

South East Asia , Australia , Japan and Korea – Launched Print, Play & Learn, an online resource with hours of fun activities for children to explore learning through playtime. The print activities are tailored to children from ages 2 to 12 years.

– Launched Print, Play & Learn, online resource with hours of fun activities for children to explore learning through playtime. The print activities are tailored to children from ages 2 to 12 years. China – HP and Rise jointly built a home education ecosystem in China to create a one-stop platform that conveniently converts online education content into printable copies for children’s learning.

– HP and Rise jointly built a home education ecosystem in to create a one-stop platform that conveniently converts online education content into printable copies for children’s learning. India – HP partnered with interactive education company Gamooz Interactive Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to provide access of educational content to its customers, from worksheets to 2D Augmented Reality content supported by the Gamooz app to make learning more engaging and fun.

Partner and customer initiatives

HP announced a variety of relief initiatives aimed at arming its global channel partner community to effectively navigate the operational and financial challenges associated with COVID-19. It is also offering webinars as well as free online courses on HP University to ensure partners are able to adjust to the new normal and changes in consumer buying behavior.

In Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines, HP has introduced a limited period, free remote helpdesk support service to help HP small and medium businesses (SMBs) users and consumers stay connected and maintain business continuity from home. The helpdesk will be able to address user PC issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation, among others.[1]

In Thailand, HP recently introduced HP for Business, a program tailored for SMBs and startups. HP for Business is a monthly subscription leasing program for laptops and printers with trusted security, and 24/7 tech support from skilled consultants and technicians. The program is designed to relieve financial pressures on entrepreneurs in the short term with better cash flow while providing improved productivity, reliability and scalability for the long term.

