HR Asia Announces Indonesia’s Best Companies to Work For in Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s most authoritative publication for HR professionals, HR Asia, announced 42 top Indonesian companies as HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2020.



Announcing the winners of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia – Indonesia Edition

A total of 13,560 employees from 290 companies across Indonesia responded to the HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia Survey. The survey also covers ten other markets across Asia, including Cambodia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

This year’s award winners include Bank Mandiri, tiket.com, Maersk Indonesia, Maybank Indonesia, Novartis, and Astra International, among others. This is the award’s fifth consecutive year in Indonesia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards are presented virtually for the first time. In a world-first, HR Asia presented the awards in the form of a full-length film on YouTube, aptly titled ‘Employee First: The Movie’. The film premiered on YouTube (https://bit.ly/36qfpn7) on 2 October 2020 with over 20,000 live views.

“As early as February, we took decisive actions to replicate the magic formula that made HR Asia Best Companies to Work For in Asia Awards the industry’s standards bearer – into a film. One that pays homage to the companies that care and uncover the stories behind the challenges faced by these companies and their employees,” said William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publisher of HR Asia.

“Over the past 11 years of running Asia’s largest HR media brand, and 7 of those years surveying thousands of companies and millions of employees for the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia; we distilled the reason that some companies remain top choice for employees, and that is ’empathy’. Companies that demonstrated empathy, compassion and genuine care not only are better in retaining talents but are also more profitable and sustainable in the long-term”, Ng added.

“This is why this year, we introduced the WeCare™ certification as part of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, to honour companies that have demonstrated that empathy, compassion and care are not just calls-for-action but are part of their DNA”, he said.

WeCare™ certification winners include AXA Mandiri & AXA Indonesia, AIA Financial, Astra International, Maybank Indonesia, Bukalapak.com and Sinar Mas Mining.

WORDS OF WISDOM

Recipients of this year’s awards have these to say:

“Thank you very much for this award. This award is a great encouragement for all of us to continue to act for human progress by protecting what matters. For me what does matter is you, you are the customer, AXA Mandirian & AXA Warrior who are making this possible. Together, know we can, Yakin Kita Bisa!” says Julien Steimer, Country CEO, AXA Indonesia.

“Excellence employee experience, engagement and enablement are the keys to ensure that we are able to foster and empower the society to build the nation” says Harry Surya Adam, Human Capital Director, Bina Nusantara.

“The potential impact of COVID-19 will be an interesting exam of the organization’s leadership and values. In situation like these, it’s imperative that we stay digitally connected. Connecting with our employees, customers, and communities. Planning ahead and preparing the right tools in advance will make our team and workplace culture stronger” says Naufal Mahfudz, Director of General Affair and Human Capital, BPJS Ketenagakerjaan.

“This award is a constant reminder for every employee, leader and company in general that we all can thrive together. Amid what’s happening within the company and the inevitable realities of the world, we shall, and we can win with people. Learning is part of our improvement plans; Maersk will continue to listen and advocate the voice of our employees to consistently work on strengthening employee experience” says Erry Hardianto, Area Managing Director, Maersk Indonesia.

“This award proves that AIA Financial has demonstrated great effort to create the best working place and environment for our employees, especially in terms of building People Capabilities and Fostering High-Performance Culture, as well as building and maintaining employee Engagement during the pandemic situation. Winning this award serves as great encouragement for AIA Financial in delivering its purpose to help millions of families in Indonesia live healthier, longer, better lives” says Setawani, Chief HR Officer, PT AIA Financial.

“For more than 35 years, PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari (APL) has served the community in all areas in Indonesia. We believe that our strength comes from the uniqueness & diversity of our more than 2,700 team members who strives to innovate in achieving our main purpose in making healthcare more accessible. This spirit brings us to the new ways of how we maintain & develop our people so we can give the qualified services. We are immensely grateful for this 3rd recognition from HR Asia as one of the best companies to work for. Going forward, we will continue to innovate and embark another milestone” says Maezar Maolana, VP Human Capital, PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari.

“We are grateful for being recognized as one of the best employers in Indonesia. At Cargill, we continue to improve our working culture to ensure that our employee thrive in all aspect. While safety of our employees remains our top most priority, we also put significant focus on inclusiveness, diversity and work-life balance so that we can create fun-filled environment to learn and grow. For us best is yet to come in term of Cargill as employer” says Sunit K. Dhoka, Country Representative for Indonesia and Managing Director CSST SEA, PT Cargill Indonesia.

“I would like to thank all employees who live the values and the right behaviours, together with me in delivering what we promised to our shareholders and stakeholders. This award would not be achievable without your continuous support” says Azis Armand, Vice President Director and Group CEO, PT Indika Energy Tbk.

“Our 52-year heritage and our transformation to become a leading digital telco revolve around our people. We believe developing an engaging workplace culture for our people is essential. We are very proud of this achievement and it encourages us to always held to our believes and keep improving in the future. Huge credits to our people who has shown tremendous effort and collaboration to make Indosat Ooredoo “A Place Where Work Feels Good” a reality!” says Irsyad Sahroni, Director & Chief Human Resources Officer, PT Indosat Tbk.

“As the representative of Novartis Indonesia, I feel very proud of this external recognition from HR Asia and I would like to thank you all for this recognition as the best company to work for. I would like mainly to thank all the employees of Novartis in Indonesia and the management team, because this award is especially important during this time of crisis. We have had a 2020 that was quite unusual and therefore knowing that during that process we were also focusing on how to improve the culture of the company, on how to focus in our main assets that is our employees, how to assure that the continuity of the company will survive in any type of crisis and at the end becomes stronger was extremely important for our management team. I am really proud, and I would like to thank and congratulate the complete team of Novartis Indonesia on this recognition” says Jorge Wagner, Country President, PT Novartis Indonesia.

“We are now in our first year of Transformation to become the most valuable financial company and most preferred financial inclusion agent for Indonesians. This award marks the beginning of our journey to become the best employer” says M. Edi Isdwiarto, HC Director, PT Pegadaian (Persero).

“This award is an honor for Shell Indonesia in empowering our employees to be part of renewable energy solutions in Indonesia. Shell Indonesia is focus on developing its employees to become world-class talents, with the main goal of powering talent and progressing the nation. This award also continues to motivate Shell Indonesia to always put development of its employees and welfare as the main keys to business growth. Through our internal programs we ensure all Shell Indonesia’s employees have a peace of mind in their career journey with a comprehensive approach to aspects of body, mind and soul” says Harry Permadi, VP Human Resources, PT Shell Indonesia.

“Bank BTPN is proud and honoured to receive the HR Asia Best Companies to work For in Asia. This award is dedicated to all of Bank BTPN employees, Board of Management and Directors who have done an amazing job in our journey to give significant changes in the life of millions of people. Our hope for the future is for us to keep increasing our competitiveness and business sustainability through agility, capacity building, talent management and implementation of various technology and digital initiative. It is #LifeatBTPN” says Mira Soetjipto, Head of Human Capital, PT Bank BTPN, Tbk.

“Winning this award means a lot to us. Indeed, this appreciation should go to all Kirana Megatara employees and management. The unique characters and values of Kirana DNA have been instilled in the foundation of our company, both in the design and also the execution of our business activities, so that they can run seamlessly and harmoniously. Obtaining this award grants us greater responsibility, to continuously assess, evaluate and improve, to render our utmost capabilities to sustain and uphold Kirana Megatara as the best place to work for” says Fransisca Tina Wahyuningsih, HR Division Head, PT Kirana Megatara, Tbk.

“To be a winner, you must be ready to face the future business by optimizing technology innovation with digital transformation and reformation as vehicles to reach another purpose of new technology. Keep moving forward with empathy, be resilient, having a bounce back ability, entrepreneurial spirit and doing change management toward industrial 5.0” says P. Swasono Satyo, CHRO, Sinar Mas Mining.

“Best place to work for me is about creating the place that allow employees to be themselves in producing their best work and the feeling of being respected for their contribution and understands how their work contributes to society. We’re proud that tiket considered by our own employee as best place to work, we still have a lot of homework to make our people more HAPPY-est and support company to be No 1 Customer Centric OTA” says Dudi Arisandi, Chief People Officer, tiket.com (PT Global Tiket Network).

“Be kind. Be positive. Be caring. Be better every day” says Marlan Mardianto, Managing Director, Upfield Indonesia.

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia’s largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000. HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence.

List of Winners of HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 (Indonesia Edition)

Company Industry PT AIA Financial Life Insurance PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari Healthcare Services Company PT Astra International, Tbk Conglomerate AXA Mandiri & AXA Indonesia Finance – Insurance PT Bank BTPN, Tbk Banking PT Bank Central Asia, Tbk Banking PT Bank Mandiri, Tbk Finance Services. Banking PT Bank Maybank Indonesia, Tbk Financial Industry Bina Nusantara Education BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Social Security British American Tobacco Indonesia Consumer Goods, Tobacco PT Bukalapak.com Technology, E- Commerce PT Cargill Indonesia Agriculture PT CIBA VISION Batam Manufacturing PT Conwood Indonesia Manufacture – Building Material Deloitte Indonesia Audit & Consulting Firm PT Federal Karyatama Manufacturing Home Credit Indonesia Financing PT IDS Medical Systems Indonesia Healthcare – Medical Supply Chain Solution Company PT Indika Energy Tbk Energy Industry, Holding PT Indosat Tbk Telecommunication Kraft Heinz FMCG PT Kerry Ingredients Indonesia Food Manufacturing PT Kirana Megatara Tbk Agribusiness – Manufacture L’Oreal Indonesia FMCG – Beauty Maersk Indonesia Transport & Logistics PT Medtronic Indonesia Medical Device Mundipharma Healthcare Indonesia Life Science PT Novartis Indonesia Pharmaceutical PT Olam Indonesia Agri Commodity PT Pegadaian (Persero) Financial Services PT Perkebunan Nusantara IV Agro Industry PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Oil and Gas PT Shell Indonesia Energy Sinar Mas Mining Energy & Mining The Body Shop Indonesia Retail tiket.com (PT Global Tiket Network) Online Travel Agency PT Tokopedia Technology, E-Commerce PT Triputra Agro Persada Agriculture – Crude palm oil and rubber Upfield Indonesia FMCG Vidio Streaming media online Wipro Unza Indonesia Consumer Goods

