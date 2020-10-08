HRM Asia Readers Choice Recognizes Globalization Partners with Gold Award

Company Wins Best Employer of Record (EOR) Solution in HR Technology Category

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Globalization Partners Inc., which simplifies global business by enabling companies to hire talent in 180+ countries without the complexity of setting up international branch offices or subsidiaries, today announced it has been selected as the Gold winner for Best Employer of Record Solution in the HR technology category. The award was presented during the HR Tech Festival Asia virtual ceremony on 30 September 2020.

“A resounding success, Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 celebrated the best HR industry partners and solution providers in Asia and saw 40 contenders vying over 19 exciting award categories,” said Joanna Bush, Managing Director and Managing Editor of HRM Asia Pte Ltd. “Each finalist demonstrated why they have become such vital partners to the HR profession, as organisations continue to plan their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Decided by a panel of independent expert judges and over 6,000 HRM Asia readers, the winners represent some of the most innovative and forward-looking HR service providers in Asia, including Globalization Partners.

We would like to congratulate Globalization Partners for winning the Gold Award for Best Employer of Record (EOR) Service Provider, a new category in HRM Asia’s annual awards recognising the best in the ecosystem of HR service providers.”

“By enabling companies to employ anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily we’re helping businesses accelerate growth plans both in and outside the APAC region,” said Charles Ferguson, General Manager, APAC, Globalization Partners. “It’s a great honor to receive such a prestigious award from HRM Readers Choice and we look forward to supporting our growing Asia Pacific customer base through our commitment to technology innovation industry-leading customer satisfaction.”

This Gold Readers Choice award comes on the heels of Globalization Partners recently announcing it has achieved a 97% customer satisfaction rating from all global employees onboarded on behalf of its customers. In addition, the company was just named an Employer of Record (EOR) industry leader by research firm, NelsonHall, in its first-ever Global Employer of Record Services research report. Download the report here and discover what set us apart.

To learn more about Globalization Partners’ solutions, please watch this 90-second demonstration.

About Globalization Partners

Globalization Partners enables companies to quickly and easily expand internationally across six continents and 187 countries. Our Global Employer of Record (EOR) model allows companies to hire employees in as little as a few business days without having to navigate complex international legal, tax, and HR issues. When companies find top talent, that team member is put on our locally compliant payroll. We are the most trustworthy solution in the market and offer 24/7/365 premium support services. We have teams and offices worldwide with global headquarters located in Boston and California and regional headquarters in London, Ireland, Singapore and Dubai.

Globalization Partners has consistently attained 97% customer satisfaction ratings by making it easy for companies to go global. To find out more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

