HSBC and Asian University for Women Launch School of Apparel in Bangladesh

** One-year Masters programme aims to empower women to lead the future of fashion**

SINGAPORE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) in partnership with The Asian University for Women (AUW) announces the launch of the HSBC-AUW School of Apparel and Retail Management, a one-year Master of Science in Apparel and Retail Management programme.



Launch of HSBC-AUW School of Apparel in Chittagong, Bangladesh with: In front row, from left: Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking, South & Southeast Asia, HSBC; Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh; Tipu Munshi, MP, Honourable Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Government of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh; Dr Rubana Huq, Vice Chancellor, AUW; Kamal Ahmad, Founder, AUW

Funded by philanthropic support, the programme will be guided by a global Academic Committee chaired by Dr. Dipak Jain, former dean of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. The Masters Programme aims to provide skills and knowledge to young female professionals on supply chain management, brand management, fashion, merchandising and managing occupational health and safety issues. It is intended to help the Bangladesh’s growing apparel industry to attract more female talent in management roles.

Dr. Rubana Huq, Vice Chancellor of the Asian University for Women, said, “Today, the apparel industry in Bangladesh needs a homegrown talent pool, which will serve the needs of the sector. Therefore, in order to prepare cohorts ready to take on the challenge of employability in Bangladesh, the AUW is happy to launch the School of Apparel and with HSBC Bangladesh.”

Amanda Murphy, Head of Commercial Banking, South & Southeast Asia, HSBC said, “The global apparel industry is evolving rapidly alongside emerging technologies, changing consumption patterns and an increasing focus on sustainability. We are proud to partner with the Asian University for Women to launch the HSBC-AUW School of Apparel and the Masters programme, equipping future talent with the expertise to drive continued innovation in Bangladesh’s largest export industry. Importantly, this programme supports the professional and leadership development of women, providing better access to opportunities through inclusion and fostering the long-term growth for Bangladesh and its communities.”

The programme aims to create a pool of trained women management graduates to lead businesses in the apparel sector. Ensuring international standard education, this program will also build local management talent and enable enduring skill formation, while supporting female empowerment. Academic excellence, industry relevance and social significance would be the defining features of the programme, which will provide students hands-on experience of collaborating with the global counterparts, acting as a bridge between the academia and the industry. 50 students will be enrolled in the inaugural year, with 13 courses offered in the programme. Additionally, HSBC will set up 50 design (Mac) labs, provide support for curriculum and faculty, IT and class infrastructure and education materials.

Bangladesh’s apparel industry

Bangladesh is one of the key contributors to the global apparel supply chains. Apparel plays an important part as the country’s single largest industry, accounting for more than 80% of Bangladesh’s total export revenue. It employs over four million people, of which 2 in 3 (more than 65%) are women. Developing a highly skilled talent pool that can drive innovation and growth in the industry is essential for Bangladesh to remain competitive in the rapidly evolving apparel sector.

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited is the founding member of the HSBC Group. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 63 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,992bn at 30 September 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world.

The Asian University for Women

The Asian University for Women (referred to as ‘AUW’) is an independent, international university based in Bangladesh. AUW is dedicated to excellence in women’s education and leadership development through both a technical and humanistic liberal arts and sciences curriculum. AUW seeks to graduate women who are skilled and innovative professionals, service-oriented leaders in the businesses and communities in which they serve, and promoters of intercultural understanding and sustainable human and economic development in Asia and throughout the world.