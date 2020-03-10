HSBC Life Makes Further Donation to Support the Combat against COVID-19 Outbreak

SHANGHAI, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited (“HSBC Life”) has launched an online campaign on WeChat to maximize support for the frontline medical personnel. People can visit HSBC Life official WeChat account and fill the “love bottles”. For every received bottle, HSBC Life will donate RMB 50 (USD 7) on top of previous donation to aid the relief efforts.

Through the campaign, HSBC Life is set to offer urgently needed medical supplies to the rural regions and social welfare institutions for the disadvantaged. With people’s support, a total of USD 100,000 will be channeled to frontline hospitals.

“The fightback against the COVID-19 outbreak has entered a critical period. Therefore, HSBC Life has decided to play its part in helping to overcome the disease,” Danny Lui, General Manager of HSBC Life said. “We have been closely monitoring the containment of the epidemic; maintaining good services for our clients and have implemented strict measures to protect our employees after they have resumed to work.”

Previously, HSBC Life have donated RMB 1 million (USD 143,254) through the China Social Welfare Foundation towards the relief and containment effort. The fund has been used for procuring and dispatching essential medical supplies with the joint force of China Social Welfare Foundation. By 9 Mar, 90% of supplies have been delivered to Hubei, Guangdong, Guangxi and Shanxi province etc., including 70 villages and township medical institutions as well as over 100 charitable organizations such as child welfare centers, nursing homes and homeless shelters.

Aside from this, employees of HSBC Life China also have made personal donations which have been used to purchase medical supplies and delivered to the worst-affected regions in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

To ensure all-round insurance protection, HSBC Life has created specialized teams to assess the impact of the epidemic on clients, expedite claims for urgent cases and opened a fast-track service for clients directly affected. On February 4, HSBC Life launched an additional effort to reduce the health risk for all clients, pledging to offer RMB 20,000 (USD 2,865) to the insureds who are infected with COVID-19.

On top of the donation, teams of HSBC Life are working with Haodf.com, a platform for online medical consultations, to help people obtain professional medical advice without leaving home.

HSBC Life will keep closely monitoring the situation, joining forces with people from all walks of life to overcome of the epidemic.

HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited

Headquartered in Shanghai, HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is a 50-50 joint venture between HSBC Insurance (Asia) Limited and The National Trust Ltd. with a registered capital of RMB 1025 million. HSBC Life offers a comprehensive range of insurance solutions to our customers covering protection, retirement, children’s education, wealth growth and management, and legacy planning.