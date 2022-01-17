HTPE Leads JYSSBIO to Close Series B+ Funding

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Huatai International Private Equity Fund (“HTPE”), the Greater China focused private equity investment platform under Huatai Securities, is pleased to announce that it led the Series B+ financing of Zhejiang JYSS Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (“JYSSBIO” or the “Company”), a leading biotech manufacturing equipment and solutions company in China, to power its growth plan for manufacturing capacity expansion and R&D investments.

Founded in 2014, JYSSBIO is the first high-tech enterprise in China to achieve the Single-Use bioreactor and Single-Use assemblies’ localization in Mainland China with proprietary technology and intellectual properties. The Company is based on independent research and development to pursue continuous innovation capabilities, providing its customers with all-round solutions with competitive products that are comparable to its global peers. Since the launch of its initial product portfolio, the company has secured a large number of blue-chip domestic and international customers, including well-known biopharma and vaccine companies, CROs and CDMOs. Proceeds from the latest round of financing will help accelerate the Company’s R&D and improving its manufacturing capabilities under the vigorous expansion of the market needs.

“As the lead investor of Series B+ financing, we are excited to support JYSSBIO’s rapid growth and product line expansion,” said Mr. Yang Lei, Managing Partner of HTPE, “We believe technology upgrades and import substitution have become the key drivers of the future development in China’s life sciences industry. HTPE are committed to identify and work alongside with top-notch domestic companies like JYSSBIO, empowering their long-term sustainable growth into blue-chip market leaders. We are highly optimistic about the future growth of JYSSBIO, and believe that the Company’s management team will continue their success, transforming the Company into a global platform-based solution leader in the life sciences sector.”

About HTPE

Huatai International Private Equity Fund (“HTPE”) is a USD private equity fund under Huatai Securities, one of China’s largest financial conglomerates. HTPE is focused on mid-to late-stage significant minority growth equity and mid-market buyout investment opportunities in China and beyond, covering healthcare, semiconductor, hard tech, TMT, and consumer sector. The core investment team is comprised of investment veterans with more than ten years of experience in private equity and capital markets. Leveraging on Huatai’s solid platforms and networks in China and worldwide, HTPE utilizes a unique multi-pronged strategy and integrates its global best practice, broad know-how, deep industry understanding, as well as comprehensive local expertise and experience to capture high growth potential across a variety of sectors, to identify and work with top-notch companies with promising capabilities at different stages.

Since its first close, HTPE has made a number of investments, including Hesai Technology, a China-based global leading Lidar manufacturer; Yuga Group, a leading Chinese cosmetics packaging solution supplier; SemiDrive, a leading automotive chip company in China; and SJ Semiconductor Co., a leading MEOL foundry in China.

Contact us: htpeir@htsc.com