Huawei APAC ICT Competition 2022 Attracts Over 5300 Students and Teachers from 10 Countries

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Themed Connection, Glory, Future, the Huawei Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Competition — the largest ICT skills competition in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region — attracted more than 5300 Huawei ICT Academy students and teachers in 2022.

Opening the competition, Nicholas Ma, President of the Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group (BG), said, “As an initiative of the Huawei ICT Academy program — which has a total of 272 ICT Academies across APAC — the Huawei ICT Competition operates in 14 representative countries in the region. To date, more than 100,000 digital talents have been trained under the program, and Huawei closely cooperates with 300 universities across APAC. In the next five years, Huawei will continue investing in the region, pledging US$50 million to cultivate a total of 500,000 talents.” Huawei is committed to building a healthy ICT talent ecosystem, working with partners, customers, and wider society to boost ICT engineering and skills, equipping the region for the future, Ma explained.



Nicholas Ma, President of the Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group (BG)

The general objectives of the competition include cultivating talents to drive the future of digital transformation, promoting the efficient mapping of talent supply and demand, and developing a sound talent ecosystem. Drawn from 272 leading universities and colleges located across 10 countries, entrants competed in one of two technology tracks: Network or Cloud.

The competition not only recognizes and rewards the achievements of students in the ICT field, but also provides guidance to help steer their future career development. For contestants, Huawei’s ICT Competition means much more than just friendly rivalry: it’s a journey of exploration, covering the latest ICT technologies and products, as well as emerging industry trends.

The event is honored to invite Prof. Dr. Adiwijaya, Rector at Telkom University (Indonesia) to share his perspectives of Huawei ICT Academy Program. “Telkom University has trained thousands of students, where in 2021 only Telkom University alone has succeeded in training more than 800 students, highest number when compared to other Huawei ICT Academy partners and we believed that the collaboration between universities and industry will further hone student’s skill to become excellent students and provide graduates with high competencies to increase their chances of getting a job,” he said.

Liem Agung Risky Sanjaya, one of the former student from Telkom University (Indonesia) participated in 2018-2019’s Huawei ICT Competition Indonesia and won the second winner. He then represented Indonesia team participated and won the first place of Huawei APAC ICT Competition 2019. He said that the competition has helped him to gain the upper hand when it came time to job hunting, especially in companies that used Huawei’s technologies.

Joe Yang, Lecturer and Lead (CET and Industry Partnership) from the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering in Singapore Polytechnic, said, “Through the collaboration with Huawei, our Diploma in Computer Engineering and Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering students were able to identify their strengths and weaknesses, hone their ICT skills and enhance their competitiveness in future job opportunities. The collaboration is a platform to develop a pipeline of innovative and application-oriented talents for Singapore and the global ICT industry.”

Of the students that participated in this year’s preliminary round, 114 progressed to the regional final, with 18 receiving either bronze, silver, or gold medals in the Network and Cloud tracks. For Network track results, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) from Malaysia has won the first prize while Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST) from Macau and STI College (STI) from Philippines claimed the second and third prize in Huawei ICT Competition Asia Pacific 2022. The Multimedia University (MMU) from Malaysia won the first prize in Cloud track, the second and third prize went to Nanyang Polytechnics (NYP) from Singapore and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU). The 18 winners will continue their journey for Huawei ICT Competition in June 2022 which will be held in Shenzhen, China.

For more information about Huawei ICT Competition, please visit: https://bit.ly/3qmrlzj

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 197,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

https://twitter.com/HuaweiEntAPAC

https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiEnterpriseAPAC