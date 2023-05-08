HUAWEI AppGallery announced perks and rewards exclusively for its users

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI AppGallery, one of the world’s leading app marketplaces, announced a new promotion exclusively for its users. Users can use their vouchers to offset the cost of their next in-app purchase, making it an attractive deal for avid gamers.

From now until the end of this year, AppGallery users can enjoy an instant 10% rebate for every in-app purchase made in any of their favourite games downloaded from the platform.

The reward is available to current AppGallery users, as well as Android and new Huawei mobile users who download games on AppGallery platform this year. This promotion is part of AppGallery’s commitment to providing its users with the best gaming experiences.

“Besides expanding our offering of games on AppGallery, we also want to ensure gamers get the most of their experience on the platform. In-app purchases are an important part of the gaming experience, and we want to make sure that our users are getting the best possible value. With rebates, players can enjoy their favourite games while also enjoy savings,” said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC Region.

AppGallery offers a ready stream of blockbuster games and is constantly adding new titles to the platform. Some of the most popular games include Ragnarok X: Next Generation, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, MIR4, State of Survival: Zombie War, Fishdom and PUBG Mobile, as well as newly launched game Epic Seven. Coupled with the powerful specs of the HUAWEI Mate 50 and HUAWEI P50 Series, such as HUAWEI FullView Display, refresh rate up to 120Hz and App Assistant an app for hassle free gaming experience, mobile players can now take their gaming experience to the next level.

For those who are itching to try out a new gaming experience but yet yearn for classical adventures, Ragnarok Origin is now available on HUAWEI AppGallery. Ragnarok Origin is a cross-platform, re-envisioning of the classic MMORPG Ragnarok Online, featuring improved graphics, more intense combat and refreshed and redesigned quests. Players will once more venture into the magical realm of Midgard as a highly customisable adventurer, freely exploring, fighting hordes of monsters and socialising with players. Explore, trade, fight and immerse yourself in a whole new world.

Redeem your vouchers now

Whether you’re a casual or a hardcore gamer, redeeming the prize is a breeze with three easy steps:

Step 1: Top up on any game items from your favourite games.

Step 2: Select the applicable payment method to complete the transaction.

Step 3: The rebate will be automatically credited to your account.

*Terms and conditions apply.

