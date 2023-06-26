HUAWEI AppGallery drums up for an unforgettable summer holiday with new game launches and special events

MANILA, Philippines, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI AppGallery, the leading app distribution platform, is excited to announce a lineup of new games and special events that will make this summer holiday an unforgettable experience. With exclusive pre-order discounts, exciting game launches, and engaging events, AppGallery invites users to dive into the world of gaming and create lasting memories.

“We are delighted to bring a fantastic array of new games and exciting events to our users this summer. Whether it’s exploring new worlds or engaging in thrilling competitions, HUAWEI AppGallery aims to provide an unforgettable gaming experience for all”, said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC Region.

Pre-order now for exclusive discounts: ‘Dragon Nest 2: Evolution’ and ‘MapleStory R: Evolution’

Two highly anticipated games, ‘Dragon Nest 2: Evolution‘ and ‘MapleStory R: Evolution’, are available for pre-order now.

‘Dragon Nest 2: Evolution’ is a new open-world MMORPG available on mobile devices. This upgraded version of the popular Dragon Nest series combines classic gameplay, stunning visual graphics, and an in-game social community to offer players an immersive gameplay experience.

‘MapleStory R: Evolution’, an Idle RPG, will captivate players on both H5 web page and mobile devices, including HUAWEI MateBook D14, HUAWEI MateBook D15 2021 and HUAWEI P60 Series. This game invites players to explore a vast universe filled with captivating stories, diverse gameplay options, and a vibrant costume system. With five different careers to choose from, a pet system, and the ability to customize personal homes, players will embark on an unforgettable journey.

Jack Lee, the Publishing Head of SEA, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “MapleStory R: Evolution combines nostalgic elements with exciting new features, creating a truly remarkable gaming experience. We can’t wait for Huawei users to delve into the MapleStory universe once again.”

Download the newest games on AppGallery: ‘Ragnarok Origin’ and ‘Summoners War: Chronicles’

AppGallery also offers a range of recently launched popular games for users to download and start playing immediately.

‘Ragnarok Origin’, the MMORPG game that is set in the fantasy world of Rune Midgard, and ‘Summoners War: Chronicles’, the MMORPG game that combines strategy and role-playing elements, are available for download, promising hours of entertainment and thrilling gameplay during this holiday season.

For AppGallery users, you could get in-game gift codes such as Gold and Unknown Scroll when you download Summoners War: Chronicles via AppGallery from now until 20 July 2023. The gift code is available once for each user, first come first served. Terms and conditions apply: https://bit.ly/SWCHUAWEI2023.

Join our Summer Events for a real-life immersion into your favorite games

To further enhance the summer gaming experience, HUAWEI AppGallery will be participating in the Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong (ACGHK) from July 28th to August 1st. The event promises a plethora of exciting activities, including e-sports competitions, a gaming experience area, lucky draws, and KOL interactions. Visitors to the event will have the opportunity to obtain special edition AppGallery merchandise and be part of a memorable gaming extravaganza.

Visit HUAWEI AppGallery now for more discounts and guaranteed non-stop fun

Whether you are a Huawei or Android user, visit HUAWEI AppGallery now and embark on the journey of a lifetime. In addition to enjoying all these new games and events, AppGallery users can enjoy the benefits of AppGallery Rewards, including 10% rebates to maximize their gaming experience and offset their in-game purchases.

What are you waiting for?

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

About Dragon Nest 2: Evolution

Dragon Nest 2: Evolution is a new open-world MMORPG developed by Shengqu. It combines classic gameplay, stunning visual graphics, and an in-game social community to offer players an immersive gameplay experience.

About MapleStory R: Evolution

MapleStory R: Evolution is the latest Idle RPG authorized by Nexon. The game brings together classic gameplay with modern graphics and new features.

About Ragnarok Origin

Ragnarok Origin is a next-generation MMORPG developed by Gravity Game Hub. It brings together classic gameplay and modern graphics to offer players a unique and unforgettable gaming experience.

About Summoners War: Chronicles

Summoners War: Chronicles is the latest RPG by Com2uS. It offers players to get into the expanded universe of Summoners War and experience different unique gameplay modes in the game.