HUAWEI AppGallery releases Ragnarok Origin: epic events and cashback and in-game items from $1 million prize pool waiting for all game lovers

MANILA, Philippines, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei announced today that Ragnarok Origin (ROO) will be available on AppGallery from 6 April. To celebrate the launch of the much-awaited mobile game, Huawei will be hosting a long month of exciting events and exclusive cashback benefits from prize pool of 1 million dollars for all Huawei and Android users who download the game through AppGallery. Additionally, all ROO fans who download the game will receive a launch gift pack with in-game items to give ROO players a headstart on their legendary adventure.

To welcome the new players, AppGallery users will be able to enjoy limited and exclusive gift packs including Speed Candy, 100,000 Eden Coins, Lucky Candy by downloading the game from AppGallery, and there are even more in-game spending rewards waiting for the gamers during this special celebration period, amounting to a $1million prize pool of cashback rewards and in-game codes.*

The mobile version of the classic Ragnarok Online comes with further enhancements for its players, including online rewards and in-game events for the launch. With the slogan “Original Love, Original RO”, Ragnarok Origin brings back the nostalgic feel of Ragnarok Online as it retains many of its fan-favorite aspects — such as the beloved art style, awesome soundtracks, cute pets, crafting system and gameplay.

Join the celebrations and win exciting prizes

Huawei’s flagship store at HES @ SM Megamall will be hosting a Ragnarok Origin-themed party on 15 and 16 April. All attendees will be able to immerse themselves in the fantasy world of ROO at the special game experience zone that will be set up at the store.

Users who download the game during the event at the Huawei store will also be able to redeem free popcorn or cotton candy from the ROO Popcorn Maker and Cotton Candy Machine. Additionally, ROO players who make in-app purchases on the spot will have the opportunity to win limited ROO prizes, on a first come, first served basis.

AppGallery provides a wide variety of rewards, exclusive benefits and perks for gamers as part of its commitment to make the gaming experience enjoyable for users. AppGallery users in the Philippines who download games and make an in-app purchase on the platform can receive an instant rebate of up to 10% that can be used to offset the subsequent purchase. For more information, view: bit.ly/appgallery_roolaunch_ph

AppGallery is dedicated to bringing unique experiences for gamers in both the virtual and physical world, which sets us apart from other platforms,” said Ken Liang,

Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, HUAWEI Philippines. “We have successfully onboarded numerous popular games in recent years, and the addition of Ragnarok Origin marks another milestone in our journey towards becoming a premier gaming platform with exclusive perks for our users. We are honored to have served millions of users, with 580 million monthly active users and counting.”

With over eight million gamers pre-registered for the game, it’s clear that Ragnarok Origin is already a huge hit. Gamers keen to experience a spectacular game experience with stunning visuals can download the game on the latest HUAWEI Mate50 Series for countless hours of great entertainment.

Android users: don’t miss out and download AppGallery now to enjoy the perks

All Android users can now download AppGallery on their smartphones and win ROO prizes, join the launch events in the Philippines and much more. With its easy-to-use interface, a wide range of apps, games and exclusive benefits, AppGallery is the perfect app store for everyone. With its commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, AppGallery is a must-try platform for anyone looking to explore the best of what the Android world has to offer.

HUAWEI AppGallery is excited to welcome fans of the game to enjoy these fantastic events, exclusive benefits, and prizes. Join the millions of gamers who have already had a blast with Ragnarok Origin and experience the thrill for yourself.

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on Huawei smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. It is ranked as the top 3 app marketplace worldwide, with more than 580 million active users each month. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.

About Ragnarok Origin

Ragnarok Origin is a next-generation MMORPG developed by Gravity Game Hub. It brings together classic gameplay and modern graphics to offer players a unique and unforgettable gaming experience.