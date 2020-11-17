Huawei Awarded the Most Valued Technology Partner of the Year 2020 from DBS Bank

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Huawei is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Most Valued Technology Partner of the Year 2020 from DBS Bank. Huawei team has been working closely to meet the bank’s evolving requirements and drive digital transformation especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Huawei also supported DBS’ Work From Home service to enable staff to work remotely in a safe and secure manner. Huawei’s customers are its priority and it hopes to deepen connection with the bank through collaboration.

As a key partner of DBS, Huawei has consistently shown that its “Customer First” corporate culture brings many benefits to the bank. Huawei has demonstrated its ability to deliver holistic solutions, reducing DBS’ costs, strengthening reliability, and improving operational performance.

Huawei and its partners help financial institutions reach a new digital peak in financial inclusion, data-driven business innovation, and open banking, achieving full connectivity and service agility. To date, Huawei has cooperated with more than 5,400 solution and service partners worldwide to support over 1,600 financial customers across 60 countries and regions. Together, we have established an ecosystem with an expanding coverage.

Vision, insights, solutions, partners, and industry experts — these are what Huawei can bring to the financial industry in the mobile intelligent era. Huawei looks forward to working with all our customers to help them on their unique digital transformation journey.

For more information about Huawei’s intelligent finance solutions please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/industries/smart-finance