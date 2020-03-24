HUAWEI CLOUD and 7-Network Help Singapore SMEs Jump-start Business Continuity with FREE Workflow Management Tool

SINGAPORE, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — To meet the growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to manage visitor/employee’s temperature and illness reporting amid the developing COVID-19 pandemic, Singaporean enterprise solutions company 7-Network, in conjunction with HUAWEI CLOUD, is offering its flagship codeless development platform, JET Workflow, free-of-charge to local SMEs, to help them automate and jump-start their business continuity quickly in response to the outbreak.

The site provides ready-to-use forms for visitor logging and contact tracing where necessary, and systems for employee temperature monitoring and illness reporting. SME users can easily manage their employees who are working from home due to BCP arrangements, Stay-Home Notices or Quarantine Orders. This is made possible through digitalisation, without the traditional reliance on professional developers.

HUAWEI CLOUD is collaborating with its ecosystem partners in Singapore to deliver out a series of digital solutions accessible to all, as a timely response to local SMEs’ need to safeguard their employees and businesses. JET Workflow has been listed as one of the digital solutions packages available for companies to adopt to help tide their business operations over the COVID-19 outbreak. The suite of technology solutions is jointly curated by SGTech and the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

“COVID-19 presents unique challenges for SMEs to maintain business continuity. Small business owners are short of ready-to-use digital tools to address employee management issues or other unique workflow needs. Some digital solutions in the market are either too complicated, or not customized for SMEs. As a member of them, I truly believe it’s our civic duty to rise to the challenge and launch this COVID-19 management site free-of-charge to help other Singaporean SMEs through the pandemic,” said Jin Chong, Managing Director of 7-Network.

“We believe it’s more than vital to support local SMEs in continuing business operations through our cloud leadership during this challenging time, as part of our long-term commitment to the Singaporean society. The convergence of Cloud, AI and 5G will help us stay connected, make us stronger and more resilient in the face of unprecedented challenges,” said Nicholas Ma, CEO of Huawei International.

The JET Workflow COVID-19 Management Site is currently available at https://bcp.jetworkflow.com/jet/coronavirus. Upon registration, the site is accessible via both web and mobile apps running on IOS and Android.

HUAWEI CLOUD is sponsoring the cloud hosting of JET Workflow and the offer through to September 30, 2020.

About 7-Network

Founded in 1992, Singapore-based 7-Network Pte Ltd began as a software house and IT outsource company and grew into a solutions provider helping businesses to implement digital innovation.

The company’s flagship software, JET Workflow, was launched in 2017 in its 1.0 version for market test bedding. Functionality continues to be added to the software, which is now in its version 3.2.

7-Network focuses on enabling digital transformation at the SME and MNC level at affordable cost. For more information, please visit http://www.7-network.com/international.

About HUAWEI CLOUD

HUAWEI CLOUD is Huawei’s signature cloud service brand. It brings together Huawei’s 30-plus years of expertise in ICT infrastructure products and solutions in one package so customers can build what they need into their profile with building block-like ease. HUAWEI CLOUD is committed to providing stable, secure, reliable, and sustainable cloud services to help organizations of all sizes grow in the intelligent world.

For more information, please visit Huawei Cloud online at www.huaweicloud.com.