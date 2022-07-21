Huawei Debuts Versatile Cloud Solutions to Turbocharge New Growth for Carriers

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — This week, Huawei held the Carrier Cloud Transformation Summit as a highlight of its Win-Win Innovation Week. During the summit keynote entitled Huawei Cloud: Enabling New Growth for Carriers, Director of Huawei Carrier IT Marketing & Solution Sales Chen Xuejun announced Huawei’s first suite of global scenario-based cloud solutions for carriers. These solutions focus on monetizing networks, innovating services, and optimizing operations to help carriers embrace cloud transformation and growth acceleration.

With advances in 5G, cloud computing, big data, and edge computing, cloud transformation has become the future of telecom carriers. According to Gartner, carriers around the world will increase their IT infrastructure investment in cloud transformation at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27% in the next five years. Huawei has distilled its over three decades of telecom experience and cloud expertise into the following key factors for carrier cloud transformation: first, the selection of a transformation strategy by factoring in a carrier’s own advantages; second, the planning of a transformation path considering data security, system stability, and service agility; and third, the selection of a trusted, experienced, and competent partner for win-win collaboration.



Chen Xuejun delivering the keynote speech

Huawei builds these three factors into its carrier cloud solutions.

First, Network + Cloud expands the scope of network monetization. Huawei’s network insights and cloud-network collaboration solutions enable carriers to expand their service and market boundaries for maximum network value. For enterprise customers in China, Huawei Cloud provides a Cloud + Network + Security deployment solution to expand the coverage of traditional solutions with integrated ICT for a multiplier boost in value.

Second, Service + Cloud accelerates service innovation. Huawei Cloud leverages Huawei’s experience in the telecom industry and its advanced cloud platform capabilities to make carrier development agile and bring innovation faster to market. In Africa, a customer deployed the mobile wallet platform on Huawei Cloud, shortening service rollout from months to weeks. The Huawei Cloud ecosystem further shortened this rollout from months to just one week.

Third, Operation + Cloud drives operations efficiency. Huawei Cloud pre-optimized cloud solution powers basic telecom services, expands the user scale, and catalyzes the continuous growth of main services. An Asian carrier counted that only 10% of its 5G subscribers are using 5G service packages and 5G network coverage. Huawei uses the distributed data lake solution for collaborative analysis of business support system (BSS) data, improving operations efficiency and boosting the marketing conversion for 5G provisioning by 180%.

Chen Xuejun concluded his keynote with Huawei Cloud’s commitment. “The key to carrier cloud transformation lies in smarter use of the cloud for networks, services, and operations. Huawei Cloud will work with global carriers to transform and open up new growth space.”

The Win-Win·Huawei Innovation Week is held from July 18 to July 21 in Shenzhen, China. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5.5G, green development, and digital transformation to envision shared success in the digital economy. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/winwin-innovation-week.