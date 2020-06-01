Huawei Global Analysts Summit: Rethink The Seamless AI Experience With Glocal HMS Ecosystem

SHENZHEN, China, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2020 Huawei Analyst Summit held in Shenzhen, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) met with analysts to discuss the latest industry trends, innovative technologies, and ecosystem development. The theme of this year’s summit was “Seamless AI Life”, and the discussion focused on the direction of future business development. Huawei also introduced the latest progress of HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) ecosystem and HUAWEI AppGallery. Currently, there is over 1.4 million developers registered with HMS, with the number of monthly active users of HUAWEI AppGallery exceeding 420 million.



Eric Tan, Vice President of Huawei CBG Consumer Cloud Service, Delivered The Keynote Speech Titled “Rethink The Seamless AI Experience With Glocal HMS Ecosystem”

Eric Tan, Vice President of Huawei CBG Consumer Cloud Service, delivered the keynote speech titled “Rethink The Seamless AI Experience With Glocal HMS Ecosystem“. Tan expressed: “HUAWEI is building a global HMS Ecosystem, opening up the full “Chipset-Device-Cloud”, capabilities of HMS Core and keeping improving the HMS Apps experience. Hand in hand together with global developers and partners, Huawei is providing an all-scenario, high quality, smart digital life experiences for global consumers.”Currently, HMS has achieved rapid growth worldwide. Up until March 2020, the number of applications integrated to HMS Core worldwide has exceeded 60,000, with a year-on-year growth of 67%.

Huawei Mobile Services to create all-scenario seamless AI experience for global users.

Huawei is committed to its “1+8+N” Seamless AI Life strategy and continues to build the all-scenario HMS Ecosystem. Focusing on more than 650 million Huawei device users around the world, Huawei continues to improve the app experience of HUAWEI Mobile Services and has accelerated the launch of HMS apps in different countries and regions. Tan said that HMS apps keeps bringing consumers around the world richer experience and is becoming a trusted enabler of quality, all-scenario experiences. With the previous launch of HUAWEI P40 Series, HMS is set to benefit even more consumers with smarter, richer, more efficient and secure user experiences.

HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Browser, HUAWEI Mobile Cloud, HUAWEI Themes and HUAWEI Assistant – TODAY are currently available to users in over 170 countries and regions, with HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader rolling out in additional locations soon to bring quality entertainment to more users around the world. HUAWEI wallet with innovative mobile payment and NFC experience will soon reach more countries and regions around the world as well.

Enrich intelligent life in 5G era with innovative experiences and all-scenario digital services.

Bringing consumers consistent, innovative and high-quality experiences enabled by unique “Chipset-Device-Cloud” capabilities, Huawei is moving towards an all-scenario intelligent future.

Global popular apps are available on HUAWEI AppGallery and it also provides localised experiences for users with a rich selection of local apps.HUAWEI AppGallery provides global popular apps and localised experiences for users with a rich selection of quality apps. In addition, Huawei has launched Quick App and Ability globally. Quick Apps offer installation-free and tap-to-play experience while atomic Abilities are efficiently located and smartly recommended, bringing users a consistent experience across devices and use cases.

More than 2200 Quick Apps are listed on HUAWEI AppGallery currently and more than 8,000 premium services around the world have integrated to HUAWEI Ability Gallery by the end of December 2019, creating a seamless connection between digital services and user needs.

Huawei has always held cybersecurity and privacy protection to the highest regard. The Huawei device global privacy compliance framework complies with Generally Accepted Privacy Principle (GAPPs) released by the AICPA/CICA, the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), as well as local laws and regulations in different countries.

Fully Open “Chipset-Device-Cloud” Capabilities to Enable Global Developers in Accelerating App Experience Innovation.

Huawei is opening its “Chipset-Device-Cloud” capabilities to developers. These capabilities include dozens of HMS Core Kits such as Account Kit, In-App Purchase Kit, Machine Learning Kit, HiAI Kit and Camera Kit. Huawei is working with developers and partners around the world to build Huawei Mobile Services ecosystem and enrich the content and services available to Huawei users, bringing a seamless AI life to consumers in the 5G era.

For example, ComfortDelGro, a well-known taxi hailing app in Singapore, is able to acquire user and vehicle location information more quickly and accurately by integrating Huawei Map Kit, Site Kit and Location Kit. Based on Huawei’s super GPS technology, it can ensure higher accuracy of location when users are ordering taxis, which means users won’t be waiting on the wrong side of the road for their cabs.

In another example, the cross-border e-commerce app Banggood covering over 200 countries and regions has obtained a powerful image processing ability through the integration of Huawei Machine Learning Kit, enable precise identification on 14 categories of commodities.

Meanwhile, Huawei AppGallery Connect provides a one-stop service open platform for mobile apps, which help developers innovate and carry out efficient operations. Huawei has introduced its Shining-Star Program worldwide, investing $1 billion to encourage and accelerate global developer innovation, and also aims to cover the development, growth and marketing funds needed. To this day, more than 10,000 innovative apps have achieved incentives from Shining-Star Program.

Tan said that Huawei will accelerate the opening of more “Chipset-Device-Cloud” capabilities in the future, to help developers achieve direct access and global all-scenario intelligence distribution across all devices, and provide more localized and refined operation support services for developers around the world, so as to jointly bring better all-scenario seamless AI life experience for users.

For a fully-connected, intelligent future, Huawei will continue to provide leading technology and open capabilities, joining hands with developers and partners to build a global HMS Ecosystem, creating a transformative seamless AI life experience for users in the 5G era.

