Huawei Mobile Services and Alipay+ Sign Annual Payment Marketing Agreement to Enhance Mobile Payment Experience for E-Wallet Users

MANILA, Philippines, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei Mobile Services, the backbone of Huawei’s ecosystem that provides core functionalities and apps for a seamless mobile experience, announced today that it has signed an Annual Payment Marketing Agreement with Alipay+ to strengthen their strategic cooperation in payment marketing.

Alipay+ is a suite of cross-border digital payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. With a common goal of enriching experiences for users and exploring new pathways for high-value user payment services, the agreement will enhance and broaden the cooperation of both parties.

“The signing of the payment marketing cooperation is another milestone for both parties after years of partnership. It represents the expansion of new collaboration methods in the payment field where we simplify financial transactions and deliver convenience while upholding security measures in the mobile payment landscape,” said Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei APAC.

“Alipay+ is committed to connecting global businesses to the vast communities of digital-native consumers in Asia and beyond with seamless payment experiences and rich marketing options. We are excited to see the expanded marketing collaboration help Huawei’s strong suite of mobile devices reach broader ranks of e-wallet users across the region,” said Jerry Li, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Alipay+.

By the end of 2022, Huawei has enabled six e-wallets as payment options for its users: GCash (The Philippines), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), DANA (Indonesia), AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), and Boost (Malaysia) through Alipay+, with three more e-wallets expected to be available this year. Since the launch of the first wallet, both parties have collaborated on payment marketing campaigns, with enticing promotions and perks for users in different countries and regions.

This year, Huawei and Alipay+ have worked on 11 campaigns in total, offering consumers exclusive deals and discounts for every transaction made with participating wallets in each market (GCash, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, TrueMoney, DANA, AlipayHK and Boost).

Ongoing Consumers Campaigns in June 2023 that users can look forward to:

AlipayHK (HK SAR, CN): Get 8HKD off* when users spend 10HKD .

*Limited to the first 50 transactions per day for new users, and 150 transactions per day for existing users. T&Cs apply.

GCash (PH): Get 35PHP off* when users spend 36PHP.

*Limited to the first 300 transactions per day for new users, and 300 transactions per day for existing users. Limited offer, T&Cs apply.

*Limited to the first 300 transactions per day for new users, and 300 transactions per day for existing users. Limited offer, T&Cs apply.

Touch 'n Go eWallet (MY): Get RM3 off* when users spend RM4.

*Limited to the first 100 transactions per day for new users, and 200 transactions per day for existing users. T&Cs apply.

*Limited to the first 100 transactions per day for new users, and 200 transactions per day for existing users. T&Cs apply.

TrueMoney (TH): Get 15THB off* when users spend 16THB.

*Limited to the first 100 transactions per day for new users, and 100 transactions per day for existing users. T&Cs apply.

*Limited to the first 100 transactions per day for new users, and 100 transactions per day for existing users. T&Cs apply.

About Huawei Mobile Services

Huawei Mobile Services offers all-scenario and quality digital experiences for Huawei mobile users. Our services include HUAWEI AppGallery, HUAWEI Themes, Petal Search, Petal Maps and more. Huawei Mobile Services covers 570 million users in over 170 countries and enables a smart living experience for every Huawei device user.

For more information, visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/sg/mobileservices/

About Alipay+

Alipay+ offers unified global mobile payment and marketing solutions that connect merchants with multiple e-wallets and payment methods from different countries and regions by collaborating with global partners. Consumers can conveniently use their preferred local payment methods while transacting seamlessly in a different market and be able to enjoy marketing solutions offered by the merchants through Alipay+.

For more information, visit: https://www.alipayplus.com/