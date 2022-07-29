Huawei Mobile Services and Kumu announce collaborative partnership via AVOW agency to enhance users’ experiences through strategic advertisements

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Kumu, the popular live-streaming social media platform in the Philippines has entered into a long-term collaboration with HUAWEI Ads. Represented by their ad agency AVOW, a mobile OEM advertising specialist, who handles all of their user acquisition activities through mobile OEMs, Kumu has seen a significant increase in its number of users and downloads following a successful pilot program with HUAWEI Ads in August 2021.

The suite of features offered by HUAWEI Ads through AVOW, aligned with Kumu’s needs to increase reach and engagements on their platform. On Huawei ecosystem apps, Kumu successfully boosted its visibility which allowed the app to achieve 60% average engagement rate and 57% improvement in cost-per-download (CPD).

“Thanks to the delivery of premium advertisements on HUAWEI Ads, Kumu has grown to be one of the highest grossing applications in the markets. Our partnership with HUAWEI Ads have helped us to generate leads far greater than our initial campaign goals,” said Alex Tshering, Chief Growth Officer at Kumu.

Reaching Untapped User Audiences with HUAWEI Ads

Kumu experienced exponential growth within a short period of 9 months due to the extensive global user base within the Huawei mobile ecosystem. This portfolio is driven by Huawei’s “1+8+N” strategy, which uses the smartphone as the main entrance, and 8 commonly used terminal devices such as speakers, tablets, PCs, and watches as auxiliary entrances, and then uses 1 + 8 to connect all smart IoT devices. This all-connected ecosystem serves over 730 million users worldwide.

HUAWEI Ads also offers a wide selection of display, search and app distribution platform advertising formats. In this campaign, AVOW made use of the various ad solutions offered such as AppGallery, Petal Search and display ads to balance out their ad placements to generate the best results. Additionally, incorporating HUAWEI Ads multiple targeting options such as location, demographics and user behaviour into Kumu’s ad strategy brought about greater brand exposure to a diverse audience base. These features collectively amplified Kumu’s presence and audience conversion rates.

Optimise Ad Performance

HUAWEI Ads Data Management Platform (DMP) provided Kumu with insights on the campaign performance through a comprehensive breakdown of key metrics. This information allows Kumu to make targeted improvements that will optimise their future ad strategies, with the help of their partner agency – AVOW.

Based on activity data gathered from algorithms across all Huawei devices, HUAWEI Ads identified and recommended potential audiences who fit Kumu’s target profile, which ultimately helped them broaden their target audience and user base. In addition to growing Kumu’s user base and maximising its ad performance, the algorithm detects and filters out fraudulent inventory, effectively countering the issue of inflated ad performance metrics.

“Our partnership with Kumu highlights our commitment to delivering high quality ads that drive user growth and engagement. We have dedicated teams that work closely with our clients to get the best returns on their investment. We greatly look forward to deepening our strong partnership with Kumu, and to continue working as one team to meet their business objectives,” shared Rei Xiao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei Asia Pacific Region.

Fostering Strong Partnerships

Maintaining a close working relationship with AVOW and Kumu has allowed Huawei to better understand and adapt to Kumu’s advertising needs. At the same time, Huawei was able to ensure that campaigns ran smoothly by taking immediate action to resolve issues that arose. Huawei believes that consistent and transparent communication is the key to driving successful ad campaigns for its clients.

For more information, please visit: https://ads.huawei.com/

About HUAWEI Ads

HUAWEI Ads is the digital advertising marketplace designed for Huawei devices. The service interacts with Huawei devices’ underlying algorithms and architecture, making it the most effective platform for reaching Huawei’s global user base of over 730 million people across devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets.

About Kumu

Kumu is a powerful social media platform that brings the voices of Filipinos from all over the globe at the forefront. Aside from presenting users with real-time earning opportunities as a live streamer, chances to win prizes in various game shows, and engagement in campaigns, Kumu also fosters communities that ignite relevant discussions among Filipinos. According to mobile-app performance company App Annie, Kumu is not only the first Filipino app to be the #1 top-grossing social app in the Philippines, but one of the highest-grossing social apps in the world, ranking in the top 10 in multiple markets’ app stores, including in Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.kumu.ph.

About AVOW

AVOW is the global app growth company, specializing in alternative app store inventory. The company provides brands a unique opportunity to access untapped mobile advertising inventory at scale and invest their advertising spend across alternative channels for incremental user growth and engagement. For more information, please visit https://avow.tech/