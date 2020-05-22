SINGAPORE, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Huawei hosted the Singapore DCF Club – an online technology webinar, themed with “Huawei SmartLi UPS, Digitizing Your Power” on May 21. On this webinar, Huawei launched the SmartLi UPS solution and the latest UPS power module in Singapore.

By combining Huawei’s Li-ion battery technology with a unique modular design, SmartLi UPS reinvents the power supply system for next generation data centers. Featuring the latest UPS power module — with a high density of 100 kW/3U — and boosting efficiency up to 97%, “1 MW, 1 Rack” (1 standard rack can support 1MW power) can be achieved, which will effectively reduce the power supply’s physical footprint by 50%, at the same time as increasing revenue — by freeing up more space for cabinets — and lowering overall costs for enterprises.

Digitizing power to ensure always-on reliability and efficiency

Digitalization recreates simple and efficient user experience. O&M now operates proactively instead of passively by adopting iPower intelligent management.

SmartLi’s unique built-in smart voltage balance technology supports hybrid use of old and new battery strings as well as ensuring systems can run properly even if one battery module is faulty, guaranteeing reliability.

Compared to traditional lead-acid battery UPS solutions, the SmartLi UPS owns 2x longer service life, 10 years without need for replacement.

Achieving ultra-high density and halving physical footprints with new UPS power modules

Huawei’s latest power innovation is the 100 kW high power density UPS module, which enables a single module to reach twice the amount of power density of industry standards. The module helps to achieve the principle of one rack supporting one MW of power set forth by Huawei’s FusionPower 2.0 data center power supply and distribution solution.

Huawei’s SmartLi intelligent li-ion batteries can be combined with their ultra-high density FusionPower2.0 to reduce customers’ physical footprints by 50% and enable digital transformation by giving more space for other IT devices

Aaron Wang, the Managing Director of Huawei Enterprise Business Group, Singapore, said: “We keep pursuing higher power density and more advanced li-ion battery energy storage technologies in data centers, to meet the new requirements of simplified architecture, high reliability, and simplified O&M for power supply system of cloud data centers, and helps customers accelerate digital transformation.”

For more information about Huawei SmartLi UPS, visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/products/network-energy/smartli-ups