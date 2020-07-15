HUAWEI Video and Mediacorp Singapore Join Hands to Offer Video Content On-demand For Users

HONG KONG, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI Video, the video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform by HUAWEI, is partnering with Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. (Mediacorp), Singapore’s national media network and largest content creator, to provide a variety of original video content on-demand for users in Hong Kong. The video content includes a collection of original television series and lifestyle titles for users to watch conveniently on-the-go.



“We are pleased to partner with Mediacorp and onboard their video content into our app. Through this partnership, HUAWEI Video users in Hong Kong will be able to access to Mediacorp’s video content anytime, anywhere. We are continuously committed to enhance our consumers’ mobile experience by bringing the best and varied selections,” said the Director of Huawei Asia Pacific Consumer Cloud Service, Shane Shan.

Doreen Neo, Chief Content Officer, Mediacorp said: “We are excited to embark on this endeavour to extend our programmes to HUAWEI’s cosmopolitan consumers. This partnership points to the universal appeal and storytelling strength of Mediacorp productions, with our large library of original content offering something for everyone.”

Effective immediately, HUAWEI Video users will be able to stream a gamut of genres from Mediacorp, including contemporary Chinese scripted shows, such as the recent romance megahits My One In A Million and The Distance Between, supernatural suspense series Hello From The Other Side and the popular police procedural saga C.L.I.F. ; plus vivacious variety and food-focused fare Deluxe-Licious, Food Notes and Markets In Asia.

Meanwhile, an English entertainment experience comes courtesy of lauded long-running dramas KIN and Tanglin; as well as Super Octogenarians, an investigative infotainment series on active ageing amongst spunky seniors in Asia, and light-hearted lifestyle travelogue shows like This Weekend, Remarkable Living and Refugee Chef.

Additionally, HUAWEI Video users in Malaysia will be able to enjoy a simulcast of Mediacorp’s highly anticipated drama, the pugilistic period drama A Quest to Heal, together with Singapore’s Channel 8 starting from 20 July 2020.

The first five episodes for all Mediacorp’s dramas will be available for free preview, after which the content will be exclusively accessible to HUAWEI Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) users. Similarly, all Mediacorp’s lifestyle titles will be available for free viewing for the first two episodes in the HUAWEI Video app.

HUAWEI Video comes pre-installed on HUAWEI devices and offers an extensive library of video content for its users. In addition to Mediacorp, HUAWEI Video has a collection of premium channels including dimsum entertainment, MangoTV, Qello Concert, The Explorers, TVB and more for users to explore and choose. All channels feature multiple language subtitles and are available to play in High Definition (HD) quality. Various local and international content categories within the HUAWEI Video app include dramas, movies, TV series, documentaries, kid’s content and more.

About Mediacorp:

Mediacorp is Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network, operating six TV channels, 11 radio stations and multiple digital platforms including CNA, Singapore’s most used news app, and meWATCH, its digital video platform. Its mission is to engage, entertain and enrich audiences by harnessing the power of creativity.

Mediacorp pioneered the development of Singapore’s broadcasting industry, with radio broadcast in 1936 and television broadcast in 1963. Today, it reaches 98% of Singaporeans in four languages weekly and has a growing Asian audience base through CNA as well as entertainment content that is distributed across markets in the region.

The Mediacorp Partner Network brings Mediacorp together with industry-leading brands like ESPN, Edipresse Media, 99.co and VICE to deliver rich content for consumers and effective solutions for advertisers.

Mediacorp is the recipient of industry accolades including New York Festivals, World Media Festivals, PromaxBDA (World and Asia) and Asian Academy Creative Awards. For more information, please visit Mediacorp.sg.

