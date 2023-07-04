HUAWEI Video unveils new Phoenix TV shows about Hong Kong’s hidden treasures: ‘Walking Homeland’ and ‘Hong Kong Story’

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HUAWEI Video, a leading platform for streaming content, announced the addition of two captivating Phoenix TV shows that offer an immersive glimpse into the cultural richness and vibrant communities of Hong Kong. ‘Walking Homeland’ and ‘Hong Kong Story’ from Hong Kong V, Phoenix TV’s Cantonese integrated media brand, are now available for streaming on HUAWEI Video indefinitely. All HUAWEI Video users can watch the new shows free of charge, enjoying a premium viewing experience.

With the addition of these shows, available in HD and subtitles in more than 96 languages, HUAWEI Video opens the door to Hong Kong’s cultural treasures for its 240 million users worldwide.

‘Walking Homeland’ is an immersive travel dialogue that takes viewers on a journey through Hong Kong districts, offering diverse experiences such as walking tours, interactive encounters, and engaging dialogues. Hosted by local celebrities, each episode takes viewers into the heart and soul of one of the city’s 18 districts. Uncovering hidden gems, local traditions, and the unique charm that defines each community, ‘Walking Homeland’ encapsulates the essence of Hong Kong’s spirit through immersive storytelling.

‘Hong Kong Story’, on the other hand, is a mini-documentary program that offers a fascinating glimpse into the trials, triumphs, and transformations that have shaped the collective identity of Hong Kong. The show provides an in-depth understanding of the city’s dynamic evolution through personal accounts, historical events, cultural traditions, and social issues. From the legacy of the colonial era to the challenges of the present day, ‘Hong Kong Story’ offers an insightful and nuanced look at the city’s past, present, and future.

Enjoy cinematic masterpieces anytime, anywhere with HUAWEI Video

In addition to Hong Kong V (Phoenix TV), HUAWEI Video has partnered with several world-renowned content providers like BBC Studios and Paramount, offering its users an unparalleled selection of content that includes award-winning movies, series, documentaries, news, sports, kid’s content, and more.

Pre-installed on all Huawei smartphones, tablets, PCs and smart TVs, the HUAWEI Video app is free-to-use by default, while with the Huawei Video+ premium subscription, viewers will receive additional perks such as access to premium channels, ad-free viewing, access to exclusive content, unlimited viewing, discounts and more.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to embark on a captivating journey through the cultural tapestry of Hong Kong:

Watch ‘Walking Homeland’ and ‘Hong Kong Story’ here: https://bit.ly/huaweivideo_hkv

Download HUAWEI Video here: https://bit.ly/huaweivideo-dl

About HUAWEI Video

HUAWEI Video is a leading platform for streaming content, offering a vast collection of TV series, movies, documentaries, and more. With a commitment to providing a high-quality and all-scenario media experience, HUAWEI Video aims to deliver an immersive and personalized viewing experience for its users. Available in 170 markets, HUAWEI Video has a user base of 240 million monthly active users globally.

About Hong Kong V

Phoenix Satellite TV launched Hong Kong V in 2022 as its new international Cantonese integrated media brand. Hong Kong V focuses on local social news, service information, and lifestyle content in Cantonese, with a “matrix” operation mode integrating data and content across multiple platforms. Hong Kong V aims to meet the diverse audiovisual needs of Hong Kong people through TV, mobile, website, and social media platforms.