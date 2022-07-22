Huawei’s New Financial Cloud-Network Solution Builds New Connectivity for Smarter and Greener Finance

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — At the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2022, Kevin Hu, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled “Huawei’s New Financial Cloud-Network, Building New Connectivity for Smarter and Greener Finance.” In his speech, Mr. Hu shed light on how Huawei’s newly upgraded Financial Cloud-Network Solution accelerates the cloudification of banking services and builds new connectivity for smarter and greener finance.



Kevin Hu, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, delivers a keynote speech

With the rapid development of the global digital economy, next-generation ICT is deeply integrated with financial services, accelerating the development of FinTech. Against this backdrop, banks of all sizes evolve toward smart and online financial services and migrate their services to clouds.

Networks are the foundation for digital finance. However, today’s bank networks face many challenges such as how to quickly invoke cross-DC resources and improve O&M efficiency, in turn raising new requirements for digital innovation of banks.

“In response, Huawei has upgraded its Financial Cloud-Network Solution by centering on building clouds, connecting clouds, and going to clouds,” Kevin Hu said. “The future-proof solution provides an agile and stable network architecture needed to roll out new services in minutes and enable integrated O&M of applications and networks, improving innovation efficiency and delivering real-time guarantee of service experience.”

Building clouds: Financial digital transformation starts from an L3.5 Autonomous Driving Network (ADN) for data centers.

Huawei’s L3.5 ADN Solution extends ADN capabilities to multiple data centers. This solution provides Runbook designer, MDC, and AOC capabilities, and supports third-party device management and public cloud interconnection. It also automatically connects multiple data centers and public clouds, shortening the average service migration from days to minutes.

This solution enables integrated O&M of applications and networks. Specifically, probes are deployed on networks to mirror service traffic to the service performance analysis platform from Huawei partner Netis. iMaster NCE provides open APIs to collaborate with this platform, making it easy to analyze indicators in real time for E2E service O&M.

In line with the green and low-carbon philosophy, Huawei’s CloudEngine switches adopt advanced heat dissipation technologies, energy-efficient transmission modules, and high-density port modes, offering 54% lower power consumption per bit than the industry average.

Connecting clouds: WAN traffic compression and intelligent optimization accelerate the efficient flow of financial service data.

Huawei launched the industry’s first network-wide multipoint stateless traffic compression solution, which can compress WAN traffic by over 37%. Also, Huawei’s intelligent optimization feature helps expand capacity without adding private lines, slashing private line costs.

Huawei’s WAN solution supports intelligent optimization, which balances bandwidth utilization among multiple private lines. This prevents unnecessary capacity expansion due to traffic aggregation on busy links, thereby reducing private line expansion costs.

Going to clouds: SD-WAN and Wi-Fi 6 enable optimal service experience on branch networks.

To simplify cloud access for branches, Huawei launched the SD-WAN Solution, which eliminates the need of planning and makes devices plug-and-play. In this way, networks can be provisioned remotely within 10 minutes for superfast access to clouds. iMaster NCE-Fabric implements remote management, eliminating onsite O&M and reducing complaints.

In branch office scenarios, Huawei’s Fully-Wireless Campus Network Solution enables 20% greater Wi-Fi 6 signal coverage distance than the industry average. It also ensures always-on signals for users and lossless roaming, greatly improving service experience on branch networks.

In the future, Huawei will keep innovating and working with more financial customers and partners to jointly explore and implement innovative solutions, propelling the financial industry into a digital future with smarter and greener finance.