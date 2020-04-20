Hubble’s best shots: Eta Carinae – Astronomy and space – Physics World

The Hubble Space Telescope was launched on 24 April 1990. To celebrate its 30th anniversary in space, Physics World is publishing a series of blog posts exploring Hubble’s 10 best images, as chosen by the science journalist and editor Keith Cooper

Cosmic fireworks: the Eta Carinae star system – number 6 on our list of the Hubble Space Telescope’s best images – is prone to violent outbursts, including an episode in the 1840s during which ejected material formed the bipolar bubbles seen here. (Courtesy: NASA/ESA/Nathan Smith ((University of Arizona))/Jon Morse ((BoldlyGo Institute)))

Hidden beneath the expanding lobes of gas and dust in this multi-wavelength view is one of the most massive and volatile stars in the Milky Way. Eta Carinae was just another nondescript star until 1843, when it underwent a dramatic outburst and briefly became the second-brightest star in the night sky. It’s unclear exactly what prompted this explosive episode, but we do know that Eta Carinae – actually a double star system concealed at the epicentre of the two lobes – shed an enormous amount of mass from its outer layers in the process.

Hubble’s best shots: a cheeky gravitational grin

Hubble’s false-colour image combines visible light observations by its Wide Field Camera 3 with ultraviolet-light data from the its Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph. It shows the presence of gas – magnesium in blue, and shocked nitrogen gas presented here in red – that could have been ejected by the star shortly before its outburst, and which could therefore provide clues as to what caused the tumultuous eruption.