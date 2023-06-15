Huge sunfish amazes locals in Ormoc City

ORMOC CITY — A sunfish estimated to weigh around 100 kilos was found in the port of this city at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Irish Belmonte, section head of the Fishery Research and Development Section of the City Agriculture Office (CAO), said the sunfish stunned the people at the Bagsakan Center after the fish fin was seen flapping above the sea.

People immediately called the CAO to inform the agency about the presence of the fish whose population is already described as vulnerable, or declining.

The fish was immediately brought to the shore to know if the fish had a wound.

After checking the body of the sunfish, Belmonte did not find any wound on the sunfish’s body.

The sunfish was released by the fishery section to a deep portion of Ormoc Bay.

JPV

