Hugpong Para Kay Sara launched on Sept. 12

Hugpong Para Kay Sara (HPS), composed of individuals and groups clamoring for Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to run for president, will be launched on Monday.

The citizens’ movement was organized “with the express purpose of providing research and support to Mayor Duterte to help her decide to throw her hat into the presidential derby next year.”

Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy, the spokesperson of the group, said the group will proceed with its launch despite Duterte-Carpio’s earlier pronouncement that she will no longer run for a national position next year.

“We still believe she is the most qualified to lead our nation for the next six years,” Herrera-Dy said on Sunday.

“We share a common aspiration: to effect true and lasting change for the country. We believe Mayor Sara is the perfect person with her personality and being confident yet quiet and reserved,” she added.