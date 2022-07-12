HULKMAN’s Industry-Leading Alpha 65 Jump Starter Will Steal the Spotlight on Prime Day

The Renowned Technology Company is Changing the Face of the Industry with the Newly Launched Alpha 65 Jump Starter

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HULKMAN is proud to announce that their Alpha 65 jump starter is on air, and this game-changing product will be featured in the 2022 Amazon Prime Day Top Deal Event come July 12-13. Offering superior products rooted in precision and prestige, HULKMAN will offer its game-changing jump starters and battery chargers at record-low prices.

Renowned for its award-winning line of jump starters and battery chargers, HULKMAN ushers in a new era of innovation by leveraging the unique power of pre-heat technology, empowering car owners to use the jump starter in a freezing winter to save the day any time, anywhere. Pioneering a new niche of automotive innovation, HULKMAN is the first company of its kind to implement groundbreaking technology and digital screens on automotive jump starters and battery products.



HULKMAN 2022 Prime Day Deal

“HULKMAN’s jump starter is a game-changer in the industry and is designed with every car owner in mind so that they can use them easily and safely.” – Geeky Gadgets.

When it comes to car trouble, there are few things more frustrating or isolating than running out of battery. So in a situation where one is left without a paddle, and not all jump starters or battery chargers are created equal — car owners can rely on? HULKMAN, the industry-leading innovative technology company, is revolutionizing the modern automotive industry by equipping car owners to power the way with convenience, reliability, and quality.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to changing the face of the automotive industry, HULKMAN’s purpose-driven vision has come to fruition.

About HULKMAN LLC

HULKMAN is an innovative technology and engineering company bringing the power of creativity, convenience, and cutting-edge technology to the energy and battery industries. As a pioneer in this industry, HULKMAN has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in R&D and highly experienced talent worldwide to create automotive & energy products and services that delight customers and usher in a new era of convenience. Since its founding, HULKMAN has leveraged top-tier talent to create superior products and has rapidly become the 2nd largest automotive-jump-starter company in the US.

