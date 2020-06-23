Hum Return With ‘Inlet’, Their First Album In Over 20 Years

Legendary alternative rock outfit Hum have returned with their first album in 22 years, Inlet. The band surprise-released the album on Bandcamp today – their first album since 1998’s Downward Is Heavenward. The band’s longtime lineup of Matt Talbott, Tim Lash, Jeff Dimpsey and Bryan St. Pere all feature on the album.

Best known for their 1995 You’d Prefer an Astronaut hit ‘Stars’, Hum released four albums between 1991 and 1998. They broke up in 2000, and have since occasionally reunited for rare live performances. Back in 2016, the band confirmed they were writing new music, but updates on the record have been few and far between – until now, that is.

Inlet was recorded at Earth Analog and ELL, and co-produced by band members Talbott and Lash along with James Treichler. The eight-song release fits comfortably with Hum’s back catalogue, perfectly capturing the swirling, spacious fuzz rock the four-piece are known for.

“The band is extremely thankful for the kindness we have received over the years, and we hope everybody is healthy and well!” read a message from the band on Facebook, announcing the album.

Inlet is out now via Earth Analog Records. You can stream the album in full below via Bandcamp, with vinyl pre-orders available here.

<img src="Inlet by Hum” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>