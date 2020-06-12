Human Academy Strengthening Support for Non-natives Living in Japan in Time of “with / after COVID-19” by Providing Information and Help in Studying Japanese

TOKYO, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Human Academy Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Tokyo’s Shinjuku district), a subsidiary of Human Holdings Co., Ltd. covering the educational field of the brand’s business, will be offering a series of free webinars for non-natives studying Japanese and considering moving up to higher education or employment in Japan. The seminars are designed to provide essential information and support for them to keep up with studying Japanese.

(Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202006100707-O3-U8oFb7OE)

(Photo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105275/202006100707/_prw_PI1fl_1l9xHKj4.jpg)

(Photo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M105275/202006100707/_prw_PI2fl_I3O0Fn6b.jpg)

Learn more about our free webinars on the company’s Peatix page:

https://hajl-japanese.peatix.com/view

Wed., June 17, 2020 , 3:00 PM JST

“What you have to know about studying in Japan university study” Thu., June 18, 2020 , 5:00 PM JST

“Post- COVID-19 ” Travel and Short-term Study Program in Japan Fri., June 19, 2020 , 3:00 PM JST

“What you have to know about studying in Japan graduate school” Fri., June 19, 2020 , 4:00 PM JST

“Japanese Challenge: How well you understand about life in Japan !” Wed., June 24, 2020 , 3:00 PM JST

Take the first step bravely, break new horizons in a new world. Thu., June 25, 2020 , 5:00 PM JST

“Ways to Find Your Job in Japan “ Fri., June 26, 2020 , 2:00 PM JST

“Must-see for the nursing care industry!” Students will be taught how to develop Japanese-language skills of foreign staff for Japanese companies.

The company plans to continue this in the future.

How to join: Access the Peatix page and select the event students would like to join. Each event has its unique page where they can sign up for it.

Participation fee: Free of charge

Targeted for: Non-natives, who are considering going to school or finding employment in Japan , and people in charge of recruiting non-Japanese employees at companies.

About Human Academy Japanese Language School

Official website: https://hajl.athuman.com/e/

Since its establishment in Osaka in 1987 as a Japanese-language institution for non-natives, the school has supported international students aiming to enroll in higher education institutions such as Japanese universities, graduate schools, and vocational schools for over 30 years, and has been supporting 16,000 students so far (the same number of graduates as of March 2020). In addition, the institution has been providing company training to improve Japanese communication, such as understanding business etiquette, corporate culture, attitudes to work, etc. for local companies to retain non-Japanese employees who are increasingly becoming an important work force due to the globalization. In both fields, the school has been highly evaluated by its customers.

Official websites:

Human Holdings Co., Ltd.: https://www.athuman.com/en/

Human Academy Co., Ltd.: https://manabu.athuman.com/

Address: 7-5-25, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan