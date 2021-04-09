HUMAN Appoints Cybersecurity Industry Leaders Ann Johnson and Dan Burns to its Board of Directors

SINGAPORE, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUMAN, a cybersecurity company best known for collectively protecting enterprises from bot attacks, today announced the appointment of Ann Johnson and Dan Burns to its Board of Directors. Johnson and Burns join HUMAN’s current board members, including representatives from Goldman Sachs, ClearSky representative Jay Leek, and NightDragon representative Dave DeWalt, who also serves as Vice Chairman of HUMAN. The announcement follows the company’s acquisition by Goldman Sachs in partnership with ClearSky Security and NightDragon in December, as well as its recent unveiling of the company name change from White Ops to HUMAN.

Ann Johnson, Corporate Vice President of Security, Compliance & Identity (SCI) Business Development at Microsoft, oversees investment and strategic partner strategy for security, compliance, and identity to help organizations become operationally resilient on their digital transformation journey and unlock capabilities of Microsoft’s intelligent cloud and next-generation AI.

Commenting on her appointment, Johnson said, “I am proud to have joined the Board of Directors of HUMAN to assist them on their journey to help enterprises #keepithuman. They verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Working with the team at HUMAN to protect against bot attacks and disrupting the economics of cybercrime aligns with my passion of making the digital world a safer and more secure place for everyone.”

Dan Burns has more than 28 years of business, technology and cybersecurity industry expertise. Burns co-founded Accuvant in 2002 to successfully execute his initial vision to build a company with the breadth, depth and capabilities to address the information security needs of organizations worldwide. He launched the sales force and grew it to a national powerhouse organization within a 10-year period, conducting business with nearly half of the Fortune 500, and driving $740 million in revenue. In 2015, as CEO, Burns and Blackstone created Optiv with the merger of Accuvant and Fishnet Security with over $2 billion in total revenues. He now serves on a select number of boards to help entrepreneurs and investors execute on their plans to create disruptive cybersecurity companies.

Burns said, “I am extremely pleased to join HUMAN’s board as they are solving a very hard problem that plagues every enterprise across the globe. They stop sophisticated human-like bots designed to take over accounts, manipulate popularity and consensus, steal sensitive data, interact with media and advertising, and snipe or scalp goods and services online. Current approaches to protect against bot attacks are not working. HUMAN has proven that their Human Verification Engine™ and multilayered detection methodology stands above current solutions as they verify the humanity of digital interactions with unmatched speed and accuracy.”

Tamer Hassan, Co-founder and CEO of HUMAN said, “With Ann and Dan joining our mission, I could not ask for a better and more experienced Board of Directors. They will help us prepare and execute better during the next phase of our journey as we scale the company to protect customers across the globe.”

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human. We have the most advanced Human Verification Engine that protects applications, APIs and digital media from bot attacks, preventing losses and improving the digital experience for real humans. Today we verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.