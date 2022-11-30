HUMAN Appoints Industry-Leading CRO and CISO to Accelerate Growth After Momentous Year

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — HUMAN Security, Inc. (formerly White Ops) — the global leader in safeguarding enterprises from digital attacks with modern defense — today announced the appointment of Anuj Kumar as CRO and Gavin Reid as CISO. Reid will also lead the Human Collective , a partnership program made up of industry leaders dedicated to disrupting the economics of cybercrime through collaboration, information sharing and standard setting.

HUMAN has experienced a momentous 2022, kicking off the year with the announcement of a $100 million growth funding round led by WestCap and NightDragon ; the summer merger with PerimeterX ; the Scylla ad fraud scheme disruption in the fall; and most recently, the acquisition of anti-malvertising leader clean.io . These latest appointments will bolster HUMAN’s leadership team for a 2023 focused on accelerated growth, global expansion, product development and innovation, and continued success in disrupting the economics of cybercrime.

“While this is a challenging time for many tech companies, HUMAN continues to gain momentum given the industry need for a comprehensive Human Defense Platform to protect against digital attacks,” said HUMAN Co-founder and CEO Tamer Hassan. “As we build a company of consequence, it is imperative that our leaders possess diverse backgrounds, subject matter expertise and strategic know-how. Anuj and Gavin are those such leaders. I know they will deliver an outsized impact to our business as we expand and protect our customers across the globe.”

Anuj Kumar comes to HUMAN from NetApp, where he scaled sales for the cloud business from $100 million ARR to nearly $600 million in just over two and a half years. As chief revenue officer, he will centralize HUMAN’s sales function, leading the sales, pre-sales and channel teams. A clear standout during the thoughtful hiring process, Kumar is a strong technical seller with a systems-mindset and outstanding track record scaling a sales program with rigor.

Before joining HUMAN to lead the Satori Threat Intelligence & Research Team , Gavin Reid served as CISO for Recorded Future. He will continue overseeing the Satori Team while expanding his leadership scope to the IT and information security teams. Reid will also lead the Human Collective, which will become an arm of the threat intelligence team. This will unify media and security customer intelligence and disruptions to support the team’s existing mission to scale modern defense and economic disruption of attackers.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that safeguards 1,200+ brands from digital attacks including bots, fraud and account abuse. We leverage modern defense to disrupt the economics of cybercrime by increasing the cost to cybercriminals while simultaneously reducing the cost of collective defense. Today we verify the humanity of more than 20 trillion digital interactions per week across advertising, marketing, e-commerce, government, education and enterprise security, putting us in a position to win against cybercriminals. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.