Hundreds evacuated in Cebu, Mandaue cities due to floods

CEBU CITY –– Rains on Sunday noon caused heavy flooding in the cities of Cebu and Mandaue, prompting disaster management teams to evacuate hundreds of individuals.

In Cebu City, the rivers in Barangays Bacayan, Pulangbato, Pit-os, and San Jose overflowed, according to Ramil Ayuman, officer-in-charge of the Cebu City disaster management office.

At least 78 families (329 individuals) were temporarily housed at the nearest public school in San Jose.

In Bacayan, 109 families (433 individuals) were also evacuated after flash floods destroyed some of their homes.

In Pit-os, 111 people were evacuated because of the floods.

The city disaster management office is still assessing the damage to other affected barangays as of this writing.

There are no reported deaths from the flooding and minor landslides in Cebu City.

In Mandaue City, the heavy rains also caused the Butuanon river to overflow into several nearby villages. Most of the affected villages include Casuntingan, Alang-Alang, and Paknaan.

The Mandaue City Risk Reduction and Management Office reported that at least 400 households were affected by the overflowing of the Butuanon river, one of the biggest rivers in Metro Cebu.

The waters from both floods in Cebu and Mandaue Cities have subsided Sunday evening but many affected families were still temporarily housed in schools.

