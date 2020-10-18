Hundreds Of COVID-Safe Gigs In NSW Including Tones And I, Thelma Plum And More Are On Sale Now

Over the weekend, tickets went on sale for hundreds of shows across New South Wales as part of the state’s Great Southern Nights series of COVID-safe gigs.

Tones and I, A.B. Original, Jimmy Barnes, Thelma Plum and Middle Kids are just some of the names on the lineup for the series, which will see 1000 COVID-safe gigs throughout the state in November. Shows are taking place in both the Sydney metro area along with regional venues in the Blue Montains, Central Coast, South Coast and country NSW, among others.

The program is intended to kick start live music in the state following a brutal year for the entertainment industry amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“NSW will come alive with great Australian music in November with gigs taking place in many of the state’s greatest music venues, pubs, bars, bowling clubs and wineries,” commented Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres.

“With 2,500 artists performing in 300-plus venues across Sydney and more than 130 NSW towns, there is a gig spanning every genre and destination… The NSW Government is proud to be getting artists, roadies, venues, hospitality staff and tourism businesses back to work through this ambitious initiative and now it’s over to the public to show their support by booking tickets to a gig or two, or more.”

You can check out individual shows and purchase tickets via the Great Southern Nights gig guide here.