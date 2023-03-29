Hung Fook Tong and HKBNES Expand Long-term Partnership to Drive Digital Transformation

Hong Kong, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited (“HFT”, SEHK stock code: 1446) and HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) announced that they will continue their close partnership by embarking on a new five-year strategic collaboration. Serving as HFT’s major telecom and technology solutions provider in Hong Kong, HKBNES will provide comprehensive telecom and system integration (SI) services, including network infrastructure upgrade, professional managed IT services and technical support, POS system optimisation and office hardware upgrade and more, to accelerate HFT’s digital transformation and improve its operational efficiency.

Dr. Ricky Szeto, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of HFT said, “We are excited to further deepen our partnership with HKBNES. Riding on HKBNES’s powerful SI capabilities and flexible service model, we are able to cope with IT system upgrade and transformation without resources arrangement hurdles. We also utilise HKBNES’s retail solutions to enhance our sales and marketing strategies. Our team can therefore focus on product development and business expansion, as well as improving customer experiences without worrying about technical challenges.”

William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman said, “Winning together with our partners and customers has been HKBN’s core value. Thanks to the trust from HFT, this long-term partnership not only further enhances our relationship, but also proves that HKBNES’s professional strengths in telecommunications and SI are beyond doubt. We will continue to seize business opportunities with HFT by building competitive advantages with innovative and flexible strategies, underpinning market positions of both parties.”

HFT and HKBN have worked closely for many years. Since 2020, they entered into a long-term “Barter & Bundle” strategic arrangement wherein HKBNES provided a full range of ICT support services, and HFT settled part of its telecom and technology service payments with product vouchers, which in-turn were used as shopping deals for HKBN’s extensive residential customer base. This strengthened partnership is expected to spark greater synergies for both companies, as HKBNES’s powerful IT expertise will bring the latest technology solutions and elevated customer experiences to HFT and its customers. One recent example is HFT’s adoption of HKBNES’s first ESG IoT solution, which leverages a 24/7 real-time energy monitoring system to enhance HFT’s overall energy efficiency management and ESG data reporting.



Hung Fook Tong and HKBNES embark a five-year strategic collaboration. HKBNES will provide comprehensive telecom and system integration services to accelerate HFT’s digital transformation. (On left: Dr. Ricky Szeto, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of HFT; On right: William Yeung, HKBN Co-Owner and Executive Vice-chairman)

About Hung Fook Tong (SEHK stock code: 1446)

Established in 1986 and listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2014, Hung Fook Tong is a modern wellness concept food and beverage enterprise, offering a wide range of additive-free healthy food products for more than three decades. Currently, it has about 120 retail shops in Hong Kong, thus it is the top retailer of Chinese herbal products in Hong Kong in terms of the number of retail shops. To capture the growth potential of the huge consumer market in Mainland China, the Group’s long shelf-life drinks and fresh drinks are sold to third party retailers and distributors covering a number of cities in Mainland China.

Website: www.hungfooktong.com

About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions (“HKBNES”) is the enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group (“HKBN” or the “Group”). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN’s extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers over 2.5 million residential homes and 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to “Make our Home a Better Place to Live” and has received a highest possible rating of AAA in MSCI’s 2022 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. Since 2016, HKBN has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, with AA ratings for the past three consecutive years (2020-2022) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.

