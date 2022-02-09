HUNG FOOK TONG X FSES X Home Care Apparel “Shopping Social in the Year of Tiger” PressReleaseTMP161iyL.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 February 2022 – Giving
red packet or “lai see” in the Lunar New Year is a tradition for sending
blessings and good luck from the older generations to the younger. With the
blessings received, have you considered using a portion to support social
enterprises (“SEs”) and fulfil your social responsibilities simply by practicing
ethical consumption? Now you can do so by purchasing selected adaptive clothing
on TECM MALL and the social enterprise will send the adaptive clothing as a
Chinese New Year gift on your behalf to the underprivileged groups in Hong Kong.
This Lunar New
Year, Fullness Social Enterprises Society
(FSES) has prepared a double surprise for you! FSES is now partnering with local healthy food
and beverage company “Hung Fook Tong” and social enterprise “Home Care Apparel” (“FPP HCA”) to
launch a Lunar New Year Charity campaign “Shopping Social in the Year of Tiger”
by encouraging the public to make purchase on TECM MALL and donate tailored made
adaptive clothing to cancer and chronically ill patients. Additionally, attractive
shopping discounts are launched on the TECM MALL so everyone can support
various local social enterprises at their fingertips.
【Shopping
Social in the Year of Tiger】
From January 15th
to February 28th, you can purchase adaptive clothing to donate to cancer and
chronically ill patients on TECM MALL’s “Buy to Donate” page, and as
a token of appreciation, you will receive a New Year goodie bag specially
packed with Hung Fook Tong’s sponsored products (including 2 homemade soup packs
and 2 bottles of healthy drinks). Better yet, every goodie bag you receive
means another corresponding goodie bag will be sent to cancer and chronically
ill patients, thus the patients will receive both the adaptive clothing and the
goodie bag! Visit TECM MALL to shop social to
send warmth and blessing to the needy now!
|
Hung Fook Tong New Year Goodie Bag
Each includes 2 homemade soup packs and 2 bottles of healthy drinks.
* Limited quantity is available on a first-come-first-served basis until stock lasts. Promotion is subject to terms and conditions.
【Live with Dignity and Pride with Tailored
Made Adaptive Clothing】
Due to the changing physical conditions of patients, whom may have difficulty
moving their arms or body, or have other physical support needs, their normal
clothing may no longer be suitable for them. Many caretakers feel challenging
whenever they needed to help chronically ill patients to get change. Former
social worker Ms. Swing Lau, founder of social enterprise – “Home Care Apparel”
(“FPP HCA”), felt a strong need to help the patients to live more
comfortably and with dignity. Based on her previous experience from serving in nursing
homes, Lau founded FPP HCA and introduced the concept of adaptive clothing to the
city. She designs personalized clothing according to the needs of her patients including
urine bag pants, jumpsuits, anti-strip pants, etc. She strives to smoothen the
caring process as well as to minimize possible injuries for both the patients
and the caregivers.
In the past, FPP HCA tailor-designed clothing for an old man who had
dementia, poor self-caring ability, and foot pain problems. With one specially
made pants, the client’s life and relationship with his caregiver was improved.
For more details on this case：https://www.fpphca.com/2021/01/%e6%b8%ac%e8%a9%a6%e6%a8%99%e9%a1%8c/
|
Urine Bag Pants
The design allows user’s urine bag to be hidden inside the trousers, making it more comfortable for users to wear it and permits them to go out without physical obstacles.
【Understanding Patient Experience: A
Workshop for Rehabilitation and Nursing 】
To help the public to better understand rehabilitation care, Home Care
Apparel and Hung Fook Tong’s new café concept store “HFT Life” will jointly
host a “ Introductory Workshop for Rehabilitation and Nursing “,
where Ms. Swing Lau, the founder of Home Care Apparel, will introduce a variety
of adaptive clothing as well as the proper methods of using them. In addition, participants
can try on the specially designed adaptive clothing and experience their
significance for cancer and chronically ill patients. Participants will also receive
HFT Life shopping coupons after the workshop. Stay tuned for the event date and
registration details!
|
“Home Care Apparel” not only focuses on the appearance and comfortability of the fabric, but also concerns on the needs of their users. Firstly, it increases the users’ self-care ability. Secondly, it reduces the burden of the caregivers, thereby helping users to develop self-confidence as they live their life with dignity and pride.
【TECM MALL Exclusive: Shopping for Lunar
New Year Products from Local Social Enterprises】
Aside from the “Shopping
Social in the Year of Tiger” charity campaign, TECM MALL has also launched
a series of Lunar New Year promotion for everyone to practice their ethical
consumption at the one stop e-platform with over 200+ products from local
social enterprises. Limited-time offers on four consecutive Wednesdays in January
will be offered. For more details, please visit the TECM MALL website: www.tecmmall.hk.
Recommended Lunar New Year Products：
【FairTaste – Joyous Cashew Brittle &
Tea Gift Box ($168)】
The gift box includes popular
organic cashew brittle made from large and sweet Indian organic cashew nuts and
Paraguay organic raw cane sugar. The cashew brittle is unforgettably crispy and
delicious; besides they are produced by low-income women in the Kwai Tsing district.
【Joyous Kitchen – New Years’ Delights ($108 each) 】
This year, Joyous
Kitchen has introduced a total of 4 Lunar New Year’s Delights, of which the taro
cake is added with Chinese preserved sausage. If it is steamed, you will soon
smell a rich aroma of the sausage; if fried, the cake will be crispy with a golden
layer. Joyous Kitchen will donate all the net proceeds to support free meals distribution
and poverty alleviation work!