Hung Lung Group Commemorates its 60th Anniversary with Volunteer Activities across Hong Kong and Nine Mainland Cities

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — To mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Hang Lung Group this year, around 1,000 corporate volunteers from Hong Kong and nine Mainland cities joined forces today in the first ever large-scale community services event to provide support to some 4,500 underprivileged people in various local communities.

Hang Lung Group was founded in Hong Kong on September 13, 1960, and while its roots remain in the city, the Group’s business has been expanding across the Mainland since the early 1990s. Hang Lung has now developed 11 landmark commercial complexes in nine Mainland cities, bringing its operational space and areas under development to over 50 million square feet. Underlining the corporate values of caring for people and customer centricity, as well as a modern spirit of innovation, Hang Lung strives for the sustainable development of its businesses and the communities in which it operates.

Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, “While expanding our businesses, Hang Lung endeavors to give back to society and create shared value through community programs and voluntary services. To commemorate the important milestone of the 60th anniversary of our Group, we have organized volunteering activities across Hong Kong and nine Mainland cities to take place simultaneously for our employees, their families and our tenant volunteers to celebrate in a more meaningful way. We believe that with the mutual trust and shared benefits we have built, and together with the support of our stakeholders, the Group will continue building on its proud history over the last six decades and achieve even greater accomplishments going forward.”

In Hong Kong, the COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected the daily lives and studies of underprivileged students, where insufficient online resources have impeded their learning. The Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team therefore teamed up with St. James Settlement and Principal Chan Free Tutorial World to provide “Welcome Back to School Kits” for 150 grassroot students to help them be better prepared for the new school term, while relieving their families from the back-to-school financial burden. The kits come with a data SIM card, physical fitness teaching aids for parents and children, a school bag, stationery, face masks and hand sanitizers.

The volunteering activities on the Mainland were also tailored to the needs of local communities. Volunteers provided support to those in need and enhanced their awareness for the prevention of the pandemic. Beneficiaries ranged from families facing financial difficulties, students and teachers from schools specialized for children with agricultural and blue-collar backgrounds, elderly persons and cleaners, to students from rural schools. The activities included supporting online learning at a rural primary school, providing professional sanitizing services at grassroots schools, as well as distributing anti-pandemic health kits and learning kits.

Hang Lung is always committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibility and caring for the needy. Besides organizing programs such as the “Hang Lung Mathematics Awards” and the “Hang Lung Young Architects Program” to nurture younger generations, we also actively promote a culture of volunteering among our staff. The Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team was established in 2012 in Hong Kong, and currently all 11 projects across nine Mainland cities have formed teams of local volunteers. By making use of our corporate resources, we contribute to the community with a focus on youth education and development, elderly services, and environmental protection. The Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team has over 1,700 volunteers and contributes more than 13,000 service hours every year.



Members of the Hong Kong Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team distribute “Welcome Back to School Kits” to students affected by COVID-19 in Tin Shui Wai, Kwai Chung and Tai Kok Tsui Districts



Volunteers from Heartland 66 in Wuhan work together with the Wuhan Union Hospital to offer online health talks for students at a remote rural school



Volunteers from Plaza 66 and Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai bring students and their families to a museum and an anti-pandemic exhibition to enhance their knowledge in the areas of health and pandemic prevention

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101), a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng SCHK High Dividend Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Low Volatility Index, Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index in Hong Kong, and a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, is a leading real estate developer operating in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Boasting a diversified portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong, the company has progressively branched out into the Mainland since the 1990s, with our distinctive footprint now fully established in Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou, with all the Mainland projects carrying the “66” brand. As Hang Lung’s business continues to grow, the company is set to develop into a highly admired national commercial property developer in China.

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200919/2922548-1-a?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200919/2922548-1-b?lang=0

Photo – https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200919/2922548-1-c?lang=0