Hungarian Winery Juliet Victor Announces its Expansion into Asia through its first stop in SingaporeJV_logo (1).jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 February 2022 – Juliet Victor, The Crown of Tokaj, one

of the world’s finest wine producers from Hungary has announced the evolutions

of its international reach into the Asian market through their latest entrance

into Singapore.

Being awarded the Best

in Show award at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 featuring their signature

sweet wine, Juliet Victor’s Szamorodni 2017 wine was described as a “Bright

gold Tokaji with fresh and lively scent, yet alluring and sensual too, with the

fragrance of Harslevelu and the sweetly grapey appeal of Muscat Lunel joining

the less focused warmth and force of Furmint.” The brand features a rich wine

with the right balance of sweetness and acidity, guarding the aromatic finesse

right through the palate. The company aspires to bring consumers around the

world on a journey that starts with the inspiring heritage of the terroir

whilst continuing to grow with high-end, cutting-edge technology.

The latest move of

expansion marks their growth and continuation of inspiration of heritage

through technology and cross border e-commerce. Expanding to Singapore is only

the first step in Juliet Victor’s expansion plan in Asia. With Singapore being

a global business hub, such move will be beneficial for Juliet Victor as a

stepping stone to expand to other cities and countries within Asia.

“I am excited to launch

the Juliet Victor brand in Singapore as part of the winery’s expansion into

Asia. Juliet Victor was founded by my family with the mission to create the

finest Tokaji wines and to redefine the perception of Hungarian wines globally.

Bringing the brand to Singapore is an important step in the journey. Tokaj is a

region celebrated for its history of exquisite wine production that spans

across centuries. Our vineyard portfolio of historically significant areas

allows Juliet Victor to produce outstanding vintages of the region’s famous

sweet blend and dry furmint wines.” –

Mark Varadi, Owner of Juliet Victor Asia, Co-Owner of Juliet Victor Winery.

With that in mind,

Juliet Victor’s exceptional grape wines and rich terroir will aim to bring

consumers on a journey filled with unique taste to experience Hungary’s

specialty.

https://jvtokajiwines.com.sg

#JulietVictor