Hungarian Winery Juliet Victor Announces its Expansion into Asia through its first stop in SingaporeJV_logo (1).jpg

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 4 February 2022 – Juliet Victor, The Crown of Tokaj, one
of the world’s finest wine producers from Hungary has announced the evolutions
of its international reach into the Asian market through their latest entrance
into Singapore.
Being awarded the Best
in Show award at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 featuring their signature
sweet wine, Juliet Victor’s Szamorodni 2017 wine was described as a “Bright
gold Tokaji with fresh and lively scent, yet alluring and sensual too, with the
fragrance of Harslevelu and the sweetly grapey appeal of Muscat Lunel joining
the less focused warmth and force of Furmint.” The brand features a rich wine
with the right balance of sweetness and acidity, guarding the aromatic finesse
right through the palate. The company aspires to bring consumers around the
world on a journey that starts with the inspiring heritage of the terroir
whilst continuing to grow with high-end, cutting-edge technology.
The latest move of
expansion marks their growth and continuation of inspiration of heritage
through technology and cross border e-commerce. Expanding to Singapore is only
the first step in Juliet Victor’s expansion plan in Asia. With Singapore being
a global business hub, such move will be beneficial for Juliet Victor as a
stepping stone to expand to other cities and countries within Asia.
“I am excited to launch
the Juliet Victor brand in Singapore as part of the winery’s expansion into
Asia. Juliet Victor was founded by my family with the mission to create the
finest Tokaji wines and to redefine the perception of Hungarian wines globally.
Bringing the brand to Singapore is an important step in the journey. Tokaj is a
region celebrated for its history of exquisite wine production that spans
across centuries. Our vineyard portfolio of historically significant areas
allows Juliet Victor to produce outstanding vintages of the region’s famous
sweet blend and dry furmint wines.” –
Mark Varadi, Owner of Juliet Victor Asia, Co-Owner of Juliet Victor Winery.
With that in mind,
Juliet Victor’s exceptional grape wines and rich terroir will aim to bring
consumers on a journey filled with unique taste to experience Hungary’s
specialty.
#JulietVictor