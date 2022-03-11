Hunt Mobile Legends Diamond with 30 KOL from UniPin

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — To celebrate the coming of March, UniPin has prepared exciting events for Mobile Legends players. From March 4th to March 13th, 2022, a total of 30 KOL from three countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, are inviting Mobile Legends players to join the MLBB Hunting Season.



In this event, the KOLs will invite Mobile Legends fans and players to participate and interact with them. Some of the participating KOL names are Dracula Gaming (MY), Zira Gaming (MY) Jeje Adriel (ID), DanR (ID), Moymoy Palaboy (PH), and Rob Luna (PH).

Throughout the period, KOLs will do livestream on Facebook and YouTube. Five selected viewers who meet the requirements of purchasing diamonds at UniPin for a minimum of MYR2.70 and following the streamer’s social media, will have the opportunity to get the giveaway gift. The KOLs will giveaway UniPin Credits equivalent to a total of 10,000 diamonds to the audience.

KOL’s streaming schedule can be accessed on @unipin_malaysia Instagram account every day.

More information about UniPin promotions, diamond purchase, and other activities can be officially accessed on unipin.com.

About UniPin

UniPin (Universal Pin) is a leading digital entertainment service provider with more than 10 years of experience with 18.7 million active users in 33 countries around the world. Supported by a comprehensive range of payment channels, UniPin provides electronic pins (UniPin Credits) that can be used across a wide variety of games from various game publishers. For more information, please visit http://corp.unipin.com.

For media inquiries

Kezia Maharani

Media Relations

pr@unipin.com

Phone: +62 856-9545-3161