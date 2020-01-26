Trending Now

Hunt on for ‘defecating’ man in Intramuros – Manila City officials

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City authorities are looking for a reportedly foreign-looking man who was photographed while purportedly publicly defecating in Intramuros on Sunday.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered the Manila Police District to conduct a manhunt operation against the man after his photo went viral online, according to the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO).

This photo shows a foreign-looking man supposedly defecating within the historic walled city of Intramuros in Manila on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Photo courtesy of Dos Alvarados

MPIO Chief Julius Leonen said Manila has yet to receive a verified report from the Intramuros Administration (IA) regarding the incident.

“We checked the site, it’s clean and no waste on-site,” Leonen said, quoting IA.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, and Arts of Manila has also been ordered to coordinate with IA to look into the incident, MPIO said.

 

Edited by KGA

