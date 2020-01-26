Hunt on for ‘defecating’ man in Intramuros – Manila City officials

MANILA, Philippines — Manila City authorities are looking for a reportedly foreign-looking man who was photographed while purportedly publicly defecating in Intramuros on Sunday.

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso has ordered the Manila Police District to conduct a manhunt operation against the man after his photo went viral online, according to the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO).

MPIO Chief Julius Leonen said Manila has yet to receive a verified report from the Intramuros Administration (IA) regarding the incident.

“We checked the site, it’s clean and no waste on-site,” Leonen said, quoting IA.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, and Arts of Manila has also been ordered to coordinate with IA to look into the incident, MPIO said.

