Huntkey Participated in ICTCOMM 2023, Making Further Progress in Vietnam Market

SHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Huntkey has entered the Vietnamese market for more than 10 years. As a leading manufacturer of PC peripherals and power solutions provider of industrial power supplies, Huntkey was invited to participate in ICTCOMM 2023 held in Ho Chi Minh City. ICTCOMM is an important exhibition in the field of telecommunications, information technology and broadcasting in Vietnam, attracting technical experts and industry professionals from all over the world to visit.

Founded in 1995, Huntkey has an independent R&D team and a complete production line. In the field of power supply, it is committed to providing high-quality PC peripherals and industrial power supplies for global users. Huntkey’s products cover PC cases, power supplies, fans, radiators, industrial power supplies and other fields. The products displayed at the exhibition can be used in home, game, office, security and other application scenarios.

PC Peripherals

Huntkey’s power supply technology is in the leading position in China. The exhibition showcased Huntkey’s high-end flagship product MVP series power supply. For example, MVP P1200X white model has a rated power of 1200W, compatible with ATX3.0 and 80 Plus Platinum. It has white full modular cables and the domineering appearance of a 190MM long case. The most popular PC case among visitors is the S980 Tornado, which supports ATX motherboards, 360 water cooling on the top, and can be equipped with 10 GX120 arctic fans. There is also a new PC monitor, RRB2713V, with a large 27-inch screen and a refresh rate of 75Hz. The full HD resolution of 1920*1080 makes the picture texture better and the color brighter. The booth attracted many young people and students who love games. They received the brand peripherals prepared by Huntkey, such as mouse pads and notebooks.

Industrial Power Supplies

Huntkey has provided a full range of solutions to 2 Fortune 500 companies in the security industry, helping to build Xi’an into a smart city. The industrial power supply that attracted the most attention from visitors is the 350W switching power supply (HK1350-120NB/HK1350-240NB), which is 30mm ultra-thin, with overvoltage, overcurrent, overtemperature, undervoltage, short circuit protection, and passed 100% aging test. This product is usually used in security industry, servers, ATM and CCTV etc. Visitors showed great interest in 120W/150W high-power adapters, which meet the energy efficiency requirements of DOE VI in the US, pass GB/EN/UL safety standards, and are suitable for mini PCs, all-in-one desktops, smart speakers, etc.

In summary, it was a successful brand display and promotion exhibition. During the exhibition, Huntkey communicated with industry professionals and users from all over the world to understand their needs and feedback, which will help Huntkey better optimize products and services and improve customer satisfaction. As an innovative company, Huntkey will continue to actively participate in various exhibitions and events, promote and publicize its brand and products, expand market influence and popularity, and provide users with better products and services.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is a member of Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Covering approximately 1,000,000 square meters added up from three industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen. By 2022, Huntkey has been practicing low-carbon economy for more than ten years. Leading a low-carbon lifestyle with Huntkey.

