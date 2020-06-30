Huntkey Sub-brand OUCICA Won the Outstanding Contribution Award in the Emergency Project of Guangdong Province for the Prevention and Control of New Coronavirus Infection

SHENZHEN, China, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The coronavirus has had a huge impact on the world. In order to fully promote the prevention and control deployment of the epidemic, the Guangdong Provincial Department of Science and Technology leads the “Guangdong Province Special Project on Emergency Response to New Coronavirus Infection Technologies.” The purpose of this project is to screen and recommend scientific and technological projects and topics that are suitable for epidemic prevention and control, and to play a role in comprehensively and deeply promoting the scientific and technological work of epidemic prevention and control.

Huntkey’s sub-brand OUCICA was invited to join the topic of “Hospital Infection Prevention and Control Technology Research of New Coronavirus 2.19-nCoV Virus”. In the actual test of the hospital ward, OUCICA KJ380 air disinfection purifier was tested for microbiological sampling on the 0th, 3rd, 7th, and 14th day, and 82907 pieces of real-time data were collected at 12 points for comparison. OUICA air disinfection purifier shows amazing sterilization and purification effects.

OUCICA, as a purifier that mainly eliminates bacteria and viruses, is very different from common air purifiers. The core technology of OUCICA is the photocatalyst patent decomposition system. Compared with ordinary products, it subverts the current situation that the traditional air purification only adsorbs but does nothing with the eliminating part. The MaSSC photocatalyst patent decomposition system and the built-in high-efficiency composite filter can achieve disinfection and purification at the same time.

Photocatalyst is a general term for a photo-semiconductor material with photocatalytic function represented by nano-scale titanium dioxide, and it is one of the safest materials to treat indoor environmental pollution. Photocatalyst material is coated on the surface of the substrate and produces a strong catalytic degradation function under the action of ultraviolet light and visible light. It can decompose formaldehyde and benzene, TVOC and other gaseous pollutants in real time, filter PM2.5, smoke, dust, allergens, asthma pathogens , Pet pathogens, etc., have a strong function of sterilization, deodorization, anti-mildew, anti-fouling, self-cleaning, and air purification.

The most important thing is that it can also destroy the bacterial cell membrane and the protein of the solidified virus. It can not only effectively kill a variety of bacteria such as E. coli and Staphylococcus aureus, but also effectively kill a series of viruses that contains influenza and Coxsackie A16 (hand-foot-mouth disease), Norovirus, the sterilization rate is as high as 99%.

As an air purifier with sterilization and disinfection functions, OUCICA will continue to exert its own advantages and contribute to the prevention and control of the epidemic, providing protection for users’ health and life safety.

