“Husband of late Miriam Defensor Santiago thanks Miss Universe PH winner for ‘kind, wonderful’ comment on wife”

The husband of the late senator Miriam Defensor Santiago extended his gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines winner Rabiya Mateo.

Photo Credit to The Legacy of Miriam Defensor Santiago Facebook and @themissuniverseph Instagram

The husband of the late senator Miriam Defensor Santiago extended his gratitude to Miss Universe Philippines winner Rabiya Mateo for her kind words about his wife during the question and portion of the pageant on Sunday, October 25.

Rabiya of IloIlo was asked whose image of any Filipino, dead or alive, does she want to be on a new paper currency if she is given the chance to create one.

“If I were given the chance, I want to use the face of Miriam Defensor-Santiago. For those who don’t know, she was an Ilongga. But what I admired about her is that she used her knowledge, her voice to serve the country. I want to be somebody like her—somebody who puts her heart, her passion into action. After all, she is the best President that we never had,” she said.

In a post on her Facebook page, Miriam’s husband Narciso Santiago, thanked Rabiya for honoring his wife and wished her success in life.

“Me and my family would like to give you our heartful gratitude and appreciation for your kind and wonderful comment on my wife, Miriam. We hope that you would be successful in attaining all your goals in life. Just in case you will be needing help, please don’t hesitate to contact me and I’ll be more than happy to help you. Thank you,” he said.

Rabiya, 23, bested 45 candidates from different parts of the country when she was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020.

READ: Iloilo’s Rabiya Mateo crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2020

READ: Who is Rabiya Mateo? Here’s what we know so far about the new Miss Universe Philippines 2020

READ: Rabiya Mateo emotional as she addresses accusations: ‘They’re questioning my capability as a person’

Maria Ysabella Ysmael of Parañaque was named first runner-up, followed by Michele Gumabao of Quezon City, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol, and Kimberly Hakenson of Cavite.