“‘Huwag ka na choosy’: Nyoy Volante, Kris Lawrence venture into entrepreneurship amid pandemic”

Singers Nyoy Volaten and Kris Lawrence have found other means to earn a living amid the pandemic.

“Huwag ka na choosy, lalo na sa panahon ngayon.”

These were the words of Nyoy Volante as he shared the entrepreneurial ventures he is currently doing amid the pandemic that heavily affected the entertainment industry for many months.

The singer at present has an online food business which he put up with his wife Mikkie Bradshaw.

“Sa akin, kapag may pumasok na blessing, kapag may pumasok na opportunity, grab it. Hindi maibibigay sa iyo ‘yan if people think you are capable of doing it. Basta kapag may isang bagay na naisipan ka, gawin mo,” Nyoy said in an interview in Magandang Buhay .

“Sa panahon ngayon, lahat ng puwede mong pagkakitaan basta marangal, basta feeling mo hindi makakasakit ng ibang nilalang, gawin mo kasi lahat, every little bit counts right now, lalong lalo na ngayon,” he added.

Aside from his online food business, songwriting is a service he has also been offering to earn money.

“Hindi man malaki ang pinagkakakitaan but it helps boost your presence, your career. ‘Yung mga maliliit na bagay na ‘yan puwede mong gawin during pandemic,” he stated about his songwriting gig.

Meanwhile, fellow singer Kris Lawrence shared that he has put up a courier business.

Kris shared, “Medyo nag-panic ako ng pandemic kasi ang pasok ng revenue talagang bumagsak. So gumawa na ako ng ibang paraan para kumita. So nagtayo ako ng ibang business. Ngayon mayroon akong courier business. It’s stationed in Cavite.”

He is also selling face masks, chest bags, and personal protective equipment.

“Maraming nawalan ng trabaho. So I have a friend that has a company at ‘yung mga sewer niya nawalan din ng trabaho. So since we’re going into the new normal, if we’re gonna stay safe, we might as well be swaggy and stylish. So nabigyan namin ng trabaho ‘yung mga sewer na nawalan ng trabaho,” Kris relayed.