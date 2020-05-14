“‘Huwag matakot’: Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla hope to inspire Filipinos to speak up”

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla encourage Filipinos — especially today’s youth — to speak up and let their voices be heard.

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, known as two of the biggest stars in the Philippine entertainment industry, used their platforms on social media to inspire the Filipino youth to stand up, speak up, and let their voices be heard.

In a video posted on Wednesday, May 13, Kathryn, who has 12 million followers on Instagram, admitted that she has remained silent amid the ABS-CBN in fears that people would come at her.

“Alam ko po marami ho sa inyo ang may alam na matagal ko pong piniling mahahimik. Bakit? Kasi kagaya ho ng iba sa inyo, natakot po ako. Kasi noong huling beses na ginamit ko ‘yung platform ko sa usaping pulitika, hindi naging maganda ‘yung nangyari. Naging traumatic po ‘yung experience ko nu’n,” she explained.

She went on: “Kagaya po nang nararanasan ng ibang mga artista na nagsalita, ang dami pong pag-atake, ang daming sinabi hindi lang sa akin kundi pati pamilya ko. Kaya sinabi ko po nu’n sa sarili ko na ito na ang huling beses na magsasalita ako sa ganu’ng usapin. Kasi ayoko nang maulit ‘yun.

Then again, she took the courage to speak up on behalf of the thousands of employees of the media giant.

Explaining why she finally decided to come forward, she said: “Pero ngayon, nandito ako kasi pakiramdam ko kailangan. Pakiramdam ko, kahit walang kasiguraduhan na maririnig ‘to, at least may ginawa ako. Pakiramdam ko, kailangan ko maging boses ng iba. Kaya nandito ako. Pinipili ko magsalita kasi nagpatong-patong na ‘yung mga dahilan.”

Pointing out the need to use her voice on behalf of the 11,000-strong employees of ABS-CBN, Kathryn stated: “Maaaring marami sa inyo, iniisip na maginhawa ‘yung buhay namin kumpara sa iba. Opo, pero hindi doon nagtatapos ‘yun. Mas may responsibilidad po kami na tumulong sa iba. Hindi ibig sabihin noon na hindi kami apektado sa nangyayari, kasi hindi namin kaya makita ‘yung mga tao na nahihirapan, na umiiyak, na hindi alam kung ano ang mangyayari sa kanila.”

The actress added: “Nandito po kami kasi responsibilidad namin makaramdam para maging boses ng mga taong hindi mapakinggan. Kasi kung hindi kami magsalita, sino’ng magsasalita para sa kanila?”

Kathryn, dubbed Queen of Hearts, concluded her statement by encouraging the Filipino youth to speak up.

“Sa mga kabataan, sana huwag kayong matakot. Kasi kagaya niyo rin ako, natakot ako. Pero kung hindi kasi tayo magsasalita ngayon, sino? Tayo ‘yung magmamana ng Pilipinas, kaya may karapatan tayo,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Daniel, in a separate statement, said Filipinos have a responsibility to scrutinize and make sure whatever is happening around them.

“Bilang Pilipino, tungkulin natin na maging mapagmatyag. Karapatan natin ang magsalita. Pero kasama ng karapatan na ‘yan ang responsibilidad. Responsibilidad na siguraduhin na ang sinasabi natin ay tama. At higit sa lahat makatao at para sa tao,” he said.

Towards the end of the video, he encouraged his countrymen to open their hearts and try to feel for what others are going through as well as to open their eyes to what is going on around them.

“Higit sa lahat, sa mga kapwa ko Pilipino, ‘wag ho nating talikuran ang pagiging makatao. Buksan ho natin ang mga puso natin para sa pinagdadaanan ng iba. Buksan natin ang mga mata natin para sa katotohanan. Mas mainam pa ang maging bulag kaysa sa nagbubulag-bulagan

Both Kathryn and Daniel, collectively known as KathNiel, uploaded their statements just minutes after the House of Representatives Committee of the Whole had just approved a bill that seeks to give ABS-CBN a provisional franchise to operate until October 31, 2020.

While it has yet to be approved by the Senate and President Rodrigo Duterte, House Speaker Alan Cayetano said ABS-CBN would most likely be back on air by June.