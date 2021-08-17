HUYA Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYA Inc. (“Huya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 9.8% to RMB2,962.4 million ( US$458.8 million ), from RMB2,697.2 million for the same period of 2020.

for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 9.8% to ( ), from for the same period of 2020. Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB186.3 million ( US$28.8 million ) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB206.8 million for the same period of 2020.

was ( ) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with for the same period of 2020. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB250.1 million ( US$38.7 million ) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB331.0 million for the same period of 2020.

was ( ) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with for the same period of 2020. Average mobile MAUs [2] of Huya Live in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 2.6% to 77.6 million, from 75.6 million in the same period of 2020.

in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 2.6% to 77.6 million, from 75.6 million in the same period of 2020. Total number of paying users[3] of Huya Live in the second quarter of 2021 reached 5.6 million, compared with 6.2 million in the same period of 2020.

“In the second quarter, we amplified our efforts in enriching our content offerings and attracting users, which drove steady growth of mobile users. Average mobile MAUs of Huya Live reached 77.6 million in the second quarter of 2021,” said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. “Going forward, it is crucial for us to continue to expand our content ecosystem and optimize user experience in order to solidify our foundation for future growth opportunities.”

Ms. Catherine Liu, Chief Financial Officer of Huya, commented, “Our strong execution capabilities sustained our top-line growth in the quarter, resulting in a 9.8% year-over-year increase in total net revenues to RMB2,962.4 million. We will remain firmly committed to our corporate strategy of investing in quality content, growing user base and improving monetization to maintain and strengthen our leading position in the game live streaming industry.”

[1] “Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.” is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. before share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments, and equity investee’s partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes. For more information, please refer to “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release. [2] Refers to average monthly active users on mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on the mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period. [3] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 9.8% to RMB2,962.4 million (US$458.8 million), from RMB2,697.2 million for the same period of 2020.

Live streaming revenues increased by 0.6% to RMB2,579.2 million (US$399.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021, from RMB2,565.1 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in the overseas live streaming revenues.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 189.9% to RMB383.2 million (US$59.4 million) for the second quarter of 2021, from RMB132.2 million for the same period of 2020, primarily driven by the revenues from licensing of content.

Cost of revenues increased by 12.2% to RMB2,381.1 million (US$368.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB2,122.2 million for the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 21.2% to RMB2,039.2 million (US$315.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB1,682.9 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees, and the increase in spending in e-sports content and on content creators.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 35.3% to RMB171.4 million (US$26.5 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB264.8 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to improved bandwidth cost management and continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 1.1% to RMB581.3 million (US$90.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB575.0 million for the same period of 2020. Gross margin was 19.6% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 21.3% for the same period of 2020.

Research and development expenses increased by 15.6% to RMB207.9 million (US$32.2 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB179.9 million for the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 45.9% to RMB167.0 million (US$25.9 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB114.5 million for the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to increased marketing expenses to promote the Company’s content, products, services and brand name.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 48.5% to RMB72.1 million (US$11.2 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB140.0 million for the same period of 2020, primarily due to lower share-based compensation expenses.

Operating income increased by 0.3% to RMB181.9 million (US$28.2 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB181.4 million for the same period of 2020. Operating margin was 6.1% for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 6.7% for the same period of 2020.

Interest and short-term investments income was RMB57.7 million (US$8.9 million) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB77.7 million for the same period of 2020, primarily attributable to decreased interest rates.

Income tax expenses increased by 13.7% to RMB58.3 million (US$9.0 million) for the second quarter of 2021 from RMB51.3 million for the same period of 2020.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the second quarter of 2021 was RMB186.3 million (US$28.8 million), compared with RMB206.8 million for the same period of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the second quarter of 2021, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments, and equity investee’s partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes, was RMB250.1 million (US$38.7 million), compared with RMB331.0 million for the same period of 2020.

Diluted net income per American depositary share (“ADS”) was RMB0.77 (US$0.12) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB0.87 for the same period of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.04 (US$0.16) for the second quarter of 2021, compared with RMB1.40 for the same period of 2020.

Balance Sheets and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB10,738.2 million (US$1,663.1 million), compared with RMB10,651.1 million as of March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB173.6 million (US$26.9 million) for the second quarter of 2021.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 17, 2021 (7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 17, 2021).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4068808

After registration is complete, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event passcode and registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huya.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until August 23, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 Replay Access Code: 4068808

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China’s young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya’s open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders’ equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments, and equity investee’s partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments, and equity investee’s partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments, and equity investee’s partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee’s investments, and equity investee’s partial disposal of its investment, net of income taxes, which both may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company’s net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “HUYA Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.4566 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of June 30, 2021 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya’s goals and strategies; Huya’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

HUYA Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-20-2290-7829

E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) As of December 31, As of June 30, 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,293,573 3,262,190 505,249 Restricted cash and short-term deposits 164,889 110,341 17,090 Short-term deposits 5,974,790 6,371,240 986,779 Short-term investments 1,206,539 1,104,743 171,103 Accounts receivable, net 71,237 91,819 14,220 Amounts due from related parties, net 64,802 193,915 30,034 Prepayments and other current assets, net 495,108 639,344 99,022 Total current assets 11,270,938 11,773,592 1,823,497 Non-current assets Deferred tax assets 48,313 57,425 8,894 Investments 467,206 504,944 78,206 Property and equipment, net 94,555 86,905 13,460 Intangible assets, net 62,796 94,915 14,700 Right-of-use assets, net 87,418 95,145 14,736 Prepayments and other non-current assets 379,461 393,789 60,990 Total non-current assets 1,139,749 1,233,123 190,986 Total assets 12,410,687 13,006,715 2,014,483 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 10,083 56,130 8,693 Advances from customers and deferred revenue 485,878 375,636 58,179 Income taxes payable 56,861 18,619 2,884 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 1,707,289 1,775,771 275,030 Amounts due to related parties 95,457 266,219 41,232 Lease liabilities due within one year 29,227 36,421 5,641 Total current liabilities 2,384,795 2,528,796 391,659 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 57,620 59,460 9,209 Deferred tax liabilities 13,350 11,900 1,843 Deferred revenue 178,144 170,845 26,461 Total non-current liabilities 249,114 242,205 37,513 Total liabilities 2,633,909 2,771,001 429,172

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) As of December 31, As of June 30, 2020 2021 2021 RMB RMB US$ Shareholders’ equity Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;

750,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively;

83,490,841 and 84,742,413 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June

30, 2021, respectively) 55 56 9 Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 2

00,000,000 shares authorized as of December

31, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively;

152,357,321 and 152,357,321 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and June

30, 2021, respectively) 100 100 15 Additional paid-in capital 11,465,575 11,617,578 1,799,334 Statutory reserves 122,429 122,429 18,962 Accumulated deficit (1,883,643) (1,511,854) (234,156) Accumulated other comprehensive income 72,262 7,405 1,147 Total shareholders’ equity 9,776,778 10,235,714 1,585,311 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 12,410,687 13,006,715 2,014,483

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming 2,565,057 2,392,275 2,579,178 399,464 4,839,547 4,971,453 769,980 Advertising and others 132,187 212,509 383,197 59,350 269,645 595,706 92,263 Total net revenues 2,697,244 2,604,784 2,962,375 458,814 5,109,192 5,567,159 862,243 Cost of revenues(1) (2,122,219) (2,090,896) (2,381,056) (368,779) (4,059,364) (4,471,952) (692,617) Gross profit 575,025 513,888 581,319 90,035 1,049,828 1,095,207 169,626 Operating expenses(1) Research and development expenses (179,856) (199,071) (207,899) (32,199) (335,914) (406,970) (63,032) Sales and marketing expenses (114,520) (144,585) (167,045) (25,872) (221,056) (311,630) (48,265) General and administrative expenses (140,006) (84,091) (72,130) (11,172) (230,212) (156,221) (24,196) Total operating expenses (434,382) (427,747) (447,074) (69,243) (787,182) (874,821) (135,493) Other income, net 40,710 75,968 47,643 7,379 52,037 123,611 19,145 Operating income 181,353 162,109 181,888 28,171 314,683 343,997 53,278 Interest and short-term investments income 77,714 65,130 57,729 8,941 163,454 122,859 19,028 Gain on fair value change of investments – – 3,593 556 2,160 3,593 556 Other non-operating expenses – – – – (10,010) – – Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains,

net (975) (2,260) 722 112 (2,400) (1,538) (238) Income before income tax expenses 258,092 224,979 243,932 37,780 467,887 468,911 72,624 Income tax expenses (51,286) (39,410) (58,291) (9,028) (88,842) (97,701) (15,132) Income before share of (loss) income in

equity method investments, net of

income taxes 206,806 185,569 185,641 28,752 379,045 371,210 57,492 Share of (loss) income in equity method

investments, net of income taxes (48) (31) 610 94 (1,061) 579 90 Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. 206,758 185,538 186,251 28,846 377,984 371,789 57,582 Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 206,758 185,538 186,251 28,846 377,984 371,789 57,582

HUYA INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income per ADS* —Basic 0.93 0.78 0.78 0.12 1.71 1.57 0.24 —Diluted 0.87 0.77 0.77 0.12 1.60 1.54 0.24 Net income per ordinary share —Basic 0.93 0.78 0.78 0.12 1.71 1.57 0.24 —Diluted 0.87 0.77 0.77 0.12 1.60 1.54 0.24 Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating net income per ADS —Basic 221,599,311 236,602,426 238,105,367 238,105,367 220,766,682 237,358,048 237,358,048 —Diluted 236,295,396 241,872,722 241,536,071 241,536,071 236,183,381 241,727,114 241,727,114 ** Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share. (1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 15,707 16,621 12,969 2,009 30,587 29,590 4,583 Research and development expenses 35,195 36,741 32,226 4,991 71,518 68,967 10,682 Sales and marketing expenses 2,540 1,891 1,670 259 5,118 3,561 552 General and administrative expenses 70,784 25,124 20,636 3,196 110,834 45,760 7,087

HUYA INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2020 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Gross profit 575,025 513,888 581,319 90,035 1,049,828 1,095,207 169,626 Share-based compensation expenses allocated

in cost of revenues 15,707 16,621 12,969 2,009 30,587 29,590 4,583 Non-GAAP gross profit 590,732 530,509 594,288 92,044 1,080,415 1,124,797 174,209 Operating income 181,353 162,109 181,888 28,171 314,683 343,997 53,278 Share-based compensation expenses 124,226 80,377 67,501 10,455 218,057 147,878 22,904 Non-GAAP operating income 305,579 242,486 249,389 38,626 532,740 491,875 76,182 Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. 206,758 185,538 186,251 28,846 377,984 371,789 57,582 Gain on fair value change of investments and

equity investee’s investments, and equity

investee’s partial disposal of its investment,

net of income taxes – – (3,619) (561) (1,620) (3,619) (561) Share-based compensation expenses 124,226 80,377 67,501 10,455 218,057 147,878 22,904 Non-GAAP net income attributable to

HUYA Inc. 330,984 265,915 250,133 38,740 594,421 516,048 79,925 Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 206,758 185,538 186,251 28,846 377,984 371,789 57,582 Gain on fair value change of investments and

equity investee’s investments, and equity

investee’s partial disposal of its investment,

net of income taxes – – (3,619) (561) (1,620) (3,619) (561) Share-based compensation expenses 124,226 80,377 67,501 10,455 218,057 147,878 22,904 Non-GAAP net income attributable to

ordinary shareholders 330,984 265,915 250,133 38,740 594,421 516,048 79,925 Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share —Basic 1.49 1.12 1.05 0.16 2.69 2.17 0.34 —Diluted 1.40 1.10 1.04 0.16 2.52 2.13 0.33 Non-GAAP net income per ADS —Basic 1.49 1.12 1.05 0.16 2.69 2.17 0.34 —Diluted 1.40 1.10 1.04 0.16 2.52 2.13 0.33 Weighted average number of ADS used in

calculating Non-GAAP net income per

ADS —Basic 221,599,311 236,602,426 238,105,367 238,105,367 220,766,682 237,358,048 237,358,048 —Diluted 236,295,396 241,872,722 241,536,071 241,536,071 236,183,381 241,727,114 241,727,114

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huya-inc-reports-second-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-301356549.html